US-Iran War Will Last '1 To 3 Weeks': Economist Decodes As Stock Markets And Oil Prices React To Middle East Conflict

A shepherd boy walks away from an unexploded Iranian projectile that landed in an open field in the outskirts of Qamishli, eastern Syria, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. ( AP )

By Krishnanand

Economists and trade experts are closely watching the US-Israel and Iran war and its impact on the world economy. The conflict entered its sixth day on Thursday, embroiling the entire Middle East as Iran continued to target Gulf countries while the US and Israel kept striking Tehran.

Economists at Oxford Economics, a leading economic think tank based in London, remained optimistic that the war would last one-to-three weeks, with a view that even an extended war was unlikely to last beyond two months.

Cassidy Ainsworth-Grace, Global Macro Strategist of Oxford Economics, cautioned that the latest US-Israeli attack on Iran is much bigger than the attack by the two countries in June last year.

"This conflict surpasses the June 2025 US strike on Iran in both scale and intensity. Targeting senior leadership presents an existential challenge to the regime. Yet despite the escalation, our baseline scenario anticipates that the “kinetic,” multi-state conflict will last between one and three weeks, and no more than two months at the outer bound," she said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.

A man carries an Iranian flag to place on the rubble of a police facility struck during the U.S.–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP)

US, European Markets Gain As Asian Markets Remain Jittery

Global Stock Markets have responded to the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran with a familiar script — but without panic. Safe-haven assets such as gold, US dollar and US treasury bonds initially rallied, reinforcing the view that this is not a structural turning point for global markets.

Trading data showed that while Asian markets remained jittery on Thursday due to concerns over the adverse impact of the war in the Middle East, European and US markets were trading in green, according to an analysis of the data by ETV Bharat.