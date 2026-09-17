ETV Bharat / business

100% Tariff Threat Looms For India As US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

New Delhi: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (local time) passed a sanctions bill targeting Russian officials and steep tariffs on its trading partners in oil and gas, including India and China, by 262 votes to 159. The measure now advances to President Donald Trump for enactment.

Named in honour of the late Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 202 was formulated through more than a year of negotiations. Securing Trump's backing proved critical after the package integrated the president's demand for a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran.

The Bill also seeks to authorise Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as additional sanctions on Iran. “China and India, you better buy your oil and gas somewhere else,” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters after the passage of the Bill, PTI reported.

The measure represents the most substantial American legislative effort supporting Ukraine since Trump re-entered the White House, following a period of parliamentary gridlock that persisted for nearly two years after a 2024 emergency aid package.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy actively advocated for the measure, appealing directly to lawmakers prior to the vote and remarking in a social media post: “During the war, it is sometimes better to make a not-so-perfect decision than to do nothing.” The legislation broadens penalties against Russian officials, financial institutions, and banking authorities, while targeting vessels comprising a shadow fleet utilised to maintain the flow of Russian energy shipments in defiance of existing Western limitations.

Furthermore, the measure instructs the president to enforce tariffs reaching up to 100 per cent on the five primary importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas, incorporating an exemption for nations importing under 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports that have implemented substantial measures to curtail those purchases.