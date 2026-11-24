ETV Bharat / business

US House Committees Say Jensen Huang's Reinstatement Does Not 'Erase Security Fears', Trump's Nvidia Stock Sees Potential Gains

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia ( File/AP )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Santa Clara: As Jensen Huang marks what appears to be a triumphant return to the top of NVIDIA, US President Donald Trump is coming under fire for allegedly influencing the company board.

On Monday, the Financial Times reported that disclosures of the US President's investment portfolio upto the end of September showed that his holdings of NVIDIA's stock had a potential rise in value by about 15 million USD.

The report comes shortly after Trump publicly admitted to intervening with the NVIDA board of getting Huang back as CEO. Speaking to American network CNBC, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution. "I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe—and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that—we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said. When asked about his support for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him."

Meanwhile, pressure continues to pile on the US administration and Jensen Huang with the embers of the alleged 'Spy scandal' yet to die down. The US House Select Committees on China, Intelligence and Foreign affairs which are due to hear Huang's testimony on December 1 want answers on whether national security was compromised by the scandal. Jensen Huang has publicly admitted to the affair with Alice Huang a top executive with Megaspeed and alleged Chinese intel asset.