ETV Bharat / business

US Firms Commit Over USD 60 Billion Investment In Last 6 Months: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said investment commitments from American companies in the last six months are estimated to exceed USD 60 billion, including major data centre investments by firms such as Amazon and Google. He said India provides a trusted framework for global companies and combines scale, talent and market opportunity in a manner unmatched globally.

Commitments from American industry in the last six months are estimated to be upwards of USD 60 billion, including major data centre investments by companies such as Amazon and Google, he said here at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce.

The minister said that America is looking for a trusted partner, and India has consistently demonstrated respect for intellectual property rights while delivering high-quality output on time.

India offers a large pool of skilled talent and provides scale to American innovation through demand aggregation from 1.4 billion aspirational Indians, rising incomes and a growing middle class, Goyal said.

Later, briefing the media, he said, "The US has announced investments worth around Rs 6 lakh crore in India in the last few months, in data centres, new factories, semiconductor plants and various other things". Both countries, he said, are working together on new technologies such as AI, quantum computing and machine learning.

"We have finalised an interim phase one of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), under which India will get preferential access compared to our competitors to the nearly 30 trillion dollar US market," he added.