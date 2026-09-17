ETV Bharat / business

US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points, First Hike Since 2023

Washington: The US Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, marking its first rate increase since 2023, as policymakers respond to persistent inflationary pressures and changing economic conditions.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75-4 per cent. The decision was approved unanimously by a 12-0 vote. The rate increase was broadly in line with market expectations, with traders assigning an over 90 per cent probability to a 25-basis-point hike ahead of the decision.

“The Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-3/4 to 4 per cent, in support of the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate,” the FOMC said in its monetary policy statement. The US central bank said inflation remained elevated and indicated that the latest policy action was aimed at supporting a faster return to its 2 per cent inflation goal.

“Today’s policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee’s 2 per cent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability,” it said. The Fed said US economic activity was expanding at a solid pace despite continued uncertainty arising partly from geopolitical developments.