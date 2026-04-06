ETV Bharat / business

US Crude Benchmark Opens Over $113, Brent Above $110

A screen displays financial information on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Amid Donald Trump's renewed threat to further escalate the US-Israel war on Iran, crude oil prices opened higher on Monday, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 1.86 percent to $113.62 a barrel.

North Sea Brent crude was also higher at the week's market opening, climbing 1.16 percent to $110.30 a barrel.

The West Asia conflict continues to squeeze global energy supplies as Iran maintains a strong chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint, serving as the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.

Located between Iran to the north and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south, the Strait handles approximately 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) daily.