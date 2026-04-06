US Crude Benchmark Opens Over $113, Brent Above $110
North Sea Brent crude was also higher at the week's market opening, climbing 1.16 percent to $110.30 a barrel.
By AFP
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:49 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 6:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid Donald Trump's renewed threat to further escalate the US-Israel war on Iran, crude oil prices opened higher on Monday, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 1.86 percent to $113.62 a barrel.
North Sea Brent crude was also higher at the week's market opening, climbing 1.16 percent to $110.30 a barrel.
The West Asia conflict continues to squeeze global energy supplies as Iran maintains a strong chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint, serving as the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean.
Located between Iran to the north and Oman and the United Arab Emirates to the south, the Strait handles approximately 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) daily.
Trump has set a Tuesday deadline for Iran to end the war and reopen shipping in the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway, threatening in an expletive-laden social media post Sunday to strike the country's power plants and bridges if it did not comply.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, before later telling Fox News he thought there was a "good chance" Iran would agree to a deal on Monday.
The war, entering its sixth week since the US and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28, has engulfed the Middle East in conflict and upended the global economy.
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