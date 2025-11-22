ETV Bharat / business

US Court Orders Byju To Pay Over USD 1 Bn On Petition Of BYJU's Alpha, GLAS Trust

New Delhi: A US court has issued a default judgment making Byju Raveendran liable to personally pay back over USD 1 billion based on the petition filed by BYJU's Alpha and US-based lender GLAS Trust Company LLC.

According to the judgment dated November 20, 2025, the Delaware Bankruptcy Court found that Raveendran failed to comply with its discovery order and continued to be evasive on several occasions.

"The court will enter default judgment against Defendant Raveendran...in the amount of USD 533,000,000, and on Counts II, V and VI in the amount of USD 540,647,109.29," the judgment said.

The judgment directed Raveendran to provide a full and accurate accounting of the Alpha Funds and any proceeds thereof, such as the Camshaft LP Interest, including every subsequent transfer and any proceeds thereof. The email query sent to Raveendran's authorized agency did not elicit any immediate reply.

BYJU's Alpha was incorporated when Raveendran was running the management of edtech firm Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), which operated under Byju's brand name.

TLPL had secured USD 1 billion Term Loan B from US-based lenders. The lenders had later alleged that BYJU's Alpha has violated terms of the loan and USD 533 million out of the total debt has been moved out of the US illegitimately. The Glas Trust moved Delaware court and received a favourable order to take control of BYJU's Alpha.

Both BYJU's Alpha and Glas Trust moved the Delaware Bankruptcy Court for the discovery of USD 533 million and related transactions. According to the latest judgement dated November 20, the court found that Raveendran had knowledge of the discovery order but had simply refused to comply.