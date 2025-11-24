ETV Bharat / business

US Court Of Appeals Upholds USD 194 Mn Damages Against TCS In CSC/DXC Trade Secrets Dispute

In June last year, US court ruled that TCS is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of around USD 194 million.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:41 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that the US Court of Appeals has issued an "adverse ruling" in a matter related to trade secrets dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), and upheld the District Court decision on damages totalling about USD 194 million against the Indian IT firm.

The court has, however, vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) to reassess the injunction order based on the direction of the Appeals Court, TCS said in a BSE filing.

"In continuation of our earlier communication...dated June 14, 2024, we wish to intimate you that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025, in the above matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages," TCS said in the filing titled "Update in the matter of suit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company".

The company is evaluating various options, including review and appeal before appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position, TCS said.

"Necessary provisions related to this matter will be duly made in the books of accounts and financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards," the Tata Group company said in the statutory filing. In June last year, a US court ruled that TCS is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of around USD 194 million on the IT major.

In a filing at that time, TCS had informed that the order had been passed against the company in a case filed by CSC -- now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC) -- alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets before the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division.

Also Read:

  1. Piyush Goyal Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu; India-Israel FTA Talks Gain Momentum, Innovation Partnership On Cards
  2. Afghanistan Seeks Indian Investments, Promises Conducive Environment

TAGGED:

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY
CSC DXC TRADE SECRETS DISPUTE
US COURT OF APPEALS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.