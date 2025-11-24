ETV Bharat / business

US Court Of Appeals Upholds USD 194 Mn Damages Against TCS In CSC/DXC Trade Secrets Dispute

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that the US Court of Appeals has issued an "adverse ruling" in a matter related to trade secrets dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), now merged with DXC Technology Company (DXC), and upheld the District Court decision on damages totalling about USD 194 million against the Indian IT firm.

The court has, however, vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) to reassess the injunction order based on the direction of the Appeals Court, TCS said in a BSE filing.

"In continuation of our earlier communication...dated June 14, 2024, we wish to intimate you that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025, in the above matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages," TCS said in the filing titled "Update in the matter of suit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company".

The company is evaluating various options, including review and appeal before appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position, TCS said.