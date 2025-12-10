ETV Bharat / business

US Bankruptcy Court Reverses USD 1 Bn Damages Against Byju Raveendran

New Delhi: A US bankruptcy court has reversed a USD 1 billion damages ruling against Byju Raveendran, according to a statement from the founders of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd - the parent firm of ed-tech platform Byju's.

The Delaware Court had, in a default ruling last month, ordered Raveendran to pay more than USD 1 billion, saying the former corporate star who set up the eponymous Indian edtech and tutoring company, had refused to cooperate with legal efforts to locate almost half the proceeds from a USD 1.2 billion US term loan made in 2021.

He, however, contested the grounds, saying the court did not give him the 30 days he had sought to arrange for a US attorney to argue his case. He vowed to appeal against the order.

"The Delaware Court has reversed the USD 1 billion Judgement against Byju Raveendran, in view of fresh submissions made by Byju Raveendran through a motion to correct the Judgement of 20 November 2025. The Court agreed that damages had not been determined and ordered a new phase to commence in early January 2026 to determine any damages related to claims against Byju Raveendran," the statement said.

The court in the December 8 order said it will "amend its Default Judgment Opinion to remove those sections assessing damages against Byju Raveendran." It directed parties to provide their respective positions on the issue on January 7.

"An appropriate judgment order will be entered by the court following the completion of briefing on damages," it said.

Earlier this year, Byju's creditors, including GLAS Trust, sued and accused Raveendran, along with his co-founder wife Divya Gokulnath and another accomplice Anita Kishore of "masterminding the theft" of USD 533 million in loan proceeds.

The founders had previously called the allegations "completely baseless and untrue" and that the entire loan proceeds were ploughed back into Think and Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), which used it to pay for the USD 3 billion acquisitions it did that year.

"GLAS Trust and the lenders withheld or misrepresented information, misleading courts and the public, and contributing to the collapse of the business, the loss of roughly 85,000 jobs, impacting 250 million students, and the destruction of tens of billions in enterprise value," the statement on Wednesday said.