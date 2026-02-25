ETV Bharat / business

US Announces Preliminary 126 Pc Countervailing Duty On Imports of Certain Indian Solar Goods

The US has also announced different duties on the imports of 'Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules' from Indonesia and Laos.

Representtaional Image
Representtaional Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The US has announced a preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods, alleging that the products are unfairly subsidised by New Delhi. The US has also announced different duties on the imports of 'Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules' from Indonesia and Laos.

"On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)," a US order has said.

These duties are different from the 10 per cent tariffs announced by the Trump-administration on all countries from February 24. According to the order, solar imports from India into the US increased to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from USD 83.86 million in 2022.

"Unless postponed, the final determination in these CVD investigations is currently scheduled to be issued on July 6, 2026. Commerce (department) is also conducting concurrent anti-dumping duty investigations of solar cells from India, Indonesia, and Laos," it said. Countervailing duties help companies to protect them from an increase in subsidised imports.

