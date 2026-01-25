US Tariiffs And Global Turmoil Cripple Kanpur Exports And Uttar Pradesh Market
First, there was a trade crisis on account of developments in Venezuela, then Iran and now this crisis has been compounded around Greenland and Cuba
Published : January 25, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST|
Updated : January 25, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Kanpur: The current global turmoil is having its negative impact on the exporters of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. First, there was a trade crisis on account of developments in Venezuela, then Iran and now this crisis has been compounded around Greenland and Cuba. This comes over and above the tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the United States last year, which increased the difficulties of the exporters. This is continuing in the current year.
Assistant Director of Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Alok Srivastava said that due to the activities carried out by America in Venezuela a few days ago and now the war-like situation with Iran, the exporters have stalled orders worth crores of rupees.
The impact of the US crackdown is being felt in smaller countries like Greenland and Cuba as trade is being affected there as well. According to exporters based in Uttar Pradesh, this situation is having an impact on them. They say that they are neither receiving orders nor is there any communication with the traders.
Srivastava said, "From a business perspective, Iran is a major export market for Basmati rice. Furthermore, fragrant products, pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, leather products, fruits and vegetables are also exported to Iran from Uttar Pradesh."
Uttar Pradesh exports commodities worth approximately Rs 1000 crore to Iran annually. Kanpur alone exports products worth around Rs 20 crores. The recent disruptions caused by the US have led to a decline in trade. It is learnt that trade with Greenland and Cuba has also dwindled to a near-zero level.
Former National President of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), Sunil Vaish, stated that the US actions have completely disrupted Uttar Pradesh's export business. Until last year, Uttar Pradesh exporters received good business from the US, but the situation is worsening day by day. Exporters are now having to proceed with extreme caution.
Meanwhile, Regional President of Council for Leather Exports, Asad Iraqi, said, "Until there is an improvement in the scenario with the United States, exporters will continue to face difficulties. Exporters have faced challenges for the past year. We have been demanding that the government help us."
Uttar Pradesh's export sector is facing significant uncertainty due to the imposition of, and threats of further, high tariffs by the United States on Indian goods, effective from August 27, 2025. This has particularly disrupted the state's micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) driven, labour-intensive industries like textiles, leather, handicrafts, and carpets, causing order cancellations, production halts and fear of job losses.
Also Read