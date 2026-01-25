ETV Bharat / business

US Tariiffs And Global Turmoil Cripple Kanpur Exports And Uttar Pradesh Market

Kanpur: The current global turmoil is having its negative impact on the exporters of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. First, there was a trade crisis on account of developments in Venezuela, then Iran and now this crisis has been compounded around Greenland and Cuba. This comes over and above the tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the United States last year, which increased the difficulties of the exporters. This is continuing in the current year.

Assistant Director of Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Alok Srivastava said that due to the activities carried out by America in Venezuela a few days ago and now the war-like situation with Iran, the exporters have stalled orders worth crores of rupees.

The impact of the US crackdown is being felt in smaller countries like Greenland and Cuba as trade is being affected there as well. According to exporters based in Uttar Pradesh, this situation is having an impact on them. They say that they are neither receiving orders nor is there any communication with the traders.

Srivastava said, "From a business perspective, Iran is a major export market for Basmati rice. Furthermore, fragrant products, pharmaceuticals, readymade garments, leather products, fruits and vegetables are also exported to Iran from Uttar Pradesh."