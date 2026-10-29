ETV Bharat / business

UP's $1 Trillion Economy Push: Invest UP Partners with Intellecap, Aavishkaar Foundation

UP Startup Ecosystem Gets a Boost as Invest UP Partners with Intellecap, Aavishkaar Foundation ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Intellecap and Aavishkaar Foundation have joined forces with Uttar Pradesh government as strategic partners with Invest UP to help entrepreneurs connect, innovate and grow. The partnership brings together advisory expertise, investor networks and government facilitation to build a robust and interconnected startup ecosystem which will open opportunities for enterprises across the state.

Invest UP, Aavishkaar Foundation, and Intellecap signed an MoU at Sankalp Bharat 2026 in Lucknow on October 28, 2026. The event saw participation from entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporates and ecosystem partners and amplified Invest UP’s vision while also showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s innovation and the startup ecosystem to domestic and global delegates.

They said the tie-up would help create jobs, entrepreneurs and stronger regional economies to make UP’s $1 trillion economy vision a reality.

For startups, that means a sharper focus on mentorship, networking and visibility with the larger ecosystem with a focus on investors. Incubators will gain opportunities to exchange knowledge and strengthen coordination. Industry and innovation institutions will connect more closely with entrepreneurs and skilled talent. Investors will have platforms to discover promising UP enterprises.

Intellecap’s Sankalp Forum, which organises the Sankalp Bharat summit assured to provide a platform to promise UP entrepreneurs to connect with Indian and global venture funds, development finance institutions, alternative investment funds, academics, incubators, and corporate ecosystem partners.