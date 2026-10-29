UP's $1 Trillion Economy Push: Invest UP Partners with Intellecap, Aavishkaar Foundation
Intellecap and Aavishkaar Foundation join forces with Invest UP to power Uttar Pradesh’s entrepreneurial ambitions.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Lucknow: Intellecap and Aavishkaar Foundation have joined forces with Uttar Pradesh government as strategic partners with Invest UP to help entrepreneurs connect, innovate and grow. The partnership brings together advisory expertise, investor networks and government facilitation to build a robust and interconnected startup ecosystem which will open opportunities for enterprises across the state.
Invest UP, Aavishkaar Foundation, and Intellecap signed an MoU at Sankalp Bharat 2026 in Lucknow on October 28, 2026. The event saw participation from entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, corporates and ecosystem partners and amplified Invest UP’s vision while also showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s innovation and the startup ecosystem to domestic and global delegates.
They said the tie-up would help create jobs, entrepreneurs and stronger regional economies to make UP’s $1 trillion economy vision a reality.
For startups, that means a sharper focus on mentorship, networking and visibility with the larger ecosystem with a focus on investors. Incubators will gain opportunities to exchange knowledge and strengthen coordination. Industry and innovation institutions will connect more closely with entrepreneurs and skilled talent. Investors will have platforms to discover promising UP enterprises.
Intellecap’s Sankalp Forum, which organises the Sankalp Bharat summit assured to provide a platform to promise UP entrepreneurs to connect with Indian and global venture funds, development finance institutions, alternative investment funds, academics, incubators, and corporate ecosystem partners.
Vineet Rai, Founder and Vice Chairman, Aavishkaar Group said: “We are privileged to announce this partnership with Invest UP, a collaboration that reflects not only our shared commitment to systemic reform but also our ambition to position Uttar Pradesh as a beacon of entrepreneurial transformation. Guided by the enabling vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of UP, Shri Yogi Adityanath, we are committed to building a future-ready ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs across diverse sectors to innovate, scale, and lead. This partnership is designed to catalyze inclusive economic growth, drive large-scale job creation, and establish Uttar Pradesh as a model state for entrepreneurship in India. By nurturing talent, strengthening institutions, and unlocking opportunities, we aim to lay the foundation for a vibrant economy that inspires global confidence and delivers lasting impact for generations to come.”
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