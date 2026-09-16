UPI’s New Merchant Discount Rates Will Hurt Some Categories More Than Others. Here’s Why
NPCI’s lower rates for special categories will keep a hit on the majority of big-ticket transactions relatively low.
By R Srinivasan
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The nearly six-year-long free ride for users of the UPI payment system is set to end on October 15, when the new system of transaction charges introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the entity that actually runs the UPI payments infrastructure, goes into effect.
Nominally, payments made to merchants – a sweeping categorisation that covers everybody from your roadside tea vendor to airlines, banks, insurance companies and stockbrokers – will now attract a charge of 0.4 per cent of the transaction value on transactions above Rs 2,000, with a cap of Rs 300 per transaction on transactions above Rs 75,000 in value. This is called a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and is supposed to be borne by the merchant and not the paying customer.
The decision has already evoked strong reactions and threatens to escalate into a political face-off between the ruling party and the Opposition, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the charges. The Opposition has also accused the government of succumbing to US pressure, since alternative payment systems – such as those operated by Visa, Mastercard and American Express – are all American companies, whose expansion in India has certainly been hit by UPI’s massive growth and the fact that, so far, it had remained free, unlike the card-based payment systems which charge MDRs between 1.5-4 per cent of the transaction value.
On its part, the government has denied any US pressure and said the MDR needs to be levied to make the system financially self-sustaining. So far, UPI has been treated as a digital public good, which means that the costs have been subsidised through government subsidies. Technically, that means anyone who pays any kind of tax – Income Tax or GST or Customs Duty – has actually paid for this, but that is a technical argument. For all practical purposes, UPI has been free, which will now change for some users.
So exactly which users will be affected? An analysis of NPCI data makes it fairly difficult to work out, since NPCI gives broad categories and does not give disaggregated transaction data. Nevertheless, the topline numbers are interesting. In August 2026, UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions worth Rs 29.82 lakh crore. Payments to merchants (person-to-merchant or P2M) accounted for approximately 63.3 per cent of transaction volume and 30 per cent of transaction value. That translates to around 15.5 billion P2M transactions, worth around Rs 8.95 lakh crore, in August.
At first glance, this number appears to contradict the government’s claim that only about 4 per cent of merchant transactions will attract an MDR. But the government’s claim – although the detailed calculations of how that estimate of 4 per cent was arrived at haven’t been released – does appear plausible, once we parse in detail NPCI’s MDR rate card.
That is because all merchants are not treated equally. Some categories of merchants are exempt, while others fall into special categories attracting either a lower MDR, or a fixed fee per transaction, or a cap on fees regardless of the size of the transaction.
For starters, there is a category called Person-Merchant, which is exempt from MDR. Person-merchants are defined as small businesses, including street vendors, who receive up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes. This provision protects street vendors, neighbourhood shops and other small businesses from additional payment costs. In addition, the government is setting up a dedicated fund to promote UPI adoption among small merchants. An amount equivalent to 5 per cent of total MDR collections will be earmarked for this fund.
Then there are transactions in what the government considers essential or critical sectors, where the transaction charge is fixed at Rs 5 per transaction for all transactions above Rs 2,000 (those below are anyway free). The specified categories are Railways, Fuel payments, Telecom services, Insurance premium payments, all agricultural inputs, utilities such as electricity and water, credit-card payments, and, of course, all tax payments to the government done through UPI.
Then, there are capital market transactions. While Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has argued that brokerages will be severely impacted by customers transferring funds but not executing trades, the government has argued that it has created a special category precisely for that reason. Payments relating to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers will attract an MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at ₹300 per transaction. The lower rate is “intended to support continued retail participation in formal financial markets,” a government statement has said.
So who will bear the burdens? Volume-wise, the largest categories have a very low average transaction (or ticket) size. The biggest category was Groceries and supermarkets, with 4 billion transactions in August, followed by fast food restaurants and other restaurants and eateries, which together accounted for 2.8 billion transactions, followed by telecom and fuel. But the average P2M ticket size was just Rs 572, well under the threshold.
The biggest chunk of high-value P2M transactions comes in two categories – debt collection agencies with an average ticket size of Rs 3,441 and securities brokers with an average ticket size of Rs 7,569, followed by electronics and clothing retail. The question of whether levying charges of any kind will disincentivise UPI transactions is harder to assess. For day-to-day transactions, there is unlikely to be any change since there is no charge.
For higher value transactions – particularly in consumer and online retail, it all depends on how the merchants deal with it. A merchant unwilling to bear the cost may simply not accept UPI payments. Or they may add the MDR cost to the customers (like many do today for credit card payments), even though they are not supposed to. Ultimately, though, it will be customer push which will decide.
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