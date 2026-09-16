ETV Bharat / business

UPI’s New Merchant Discount Rates Will Hurt Some Categories More Than Others. Here’s Why

New Delhi: The nearly six-year-long free ride for users of the UPI payment system is set to end on October 15, when the new system of transaction charges introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the entity that actually runs the UPI payments infrastructure, goes into effect.

Nominally, payments made to merchants – a sweeping categorisation that covers everybody from your roadside tea vendor to airlines, banks, insurance companies and stockbrokers – will now attract a charge of 0.4 per cent of the transaction value on transactions above Rs 2,000, with a cap of Rs 300 per transaction on transactions above Rs 75,000 in value. This is called a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and is supposed to be borne by the merchant and not the paying customer.

The decision has already evoked strong reactions and threatens to escalate into a political face-off between the ruling party and the Opposition, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the charges. The Opposition has also accused the government of succumbing to US pressure, since alternative payment systems – such as those operated by Visa, Mastercard and American Express – are all American companies, whose expansion in India has certainly been hit by UPI’s massive growth and the fact that, so far, it had remained free, unlike the card-based payment systems which charge MDRs between 1.5-4 per cent of the transaction value.

On its part, the government has denied any US pressure and said the MDR needs to be levied to make the system financially self-sustaining. So far, UPI has been treated as a digital public good, which means that the costs have been subsidised through government subsidies. Technically, that means anyone who pays any kind of tax – Income Tax or GST or Customs Duty – has actually paid for this, but that is a technical argument. For all practical purposes, UPI has been free, which will now change for some users.

So exactly which users will be affected? An analysis of NPCI data makes it fairly difficult to work out, since NPCI gives broad categories and does not give disaggregated transaction data. Nevertheless, the topline numbers are interesting. In August 2026, UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions worth Rs 29.82 lakh crore. Payments to merchants (person-to-merchant or P2M) accounted for approximately 63.3 per cent of transaction volume and 30 per cent of transaction value. That translates to around 15.5 billion P2M transactions, worth around Rs 8.95 lakh crore, in August.

At first glance, this number appears to contradict the government’s claim that only about 4 per cent of merchant transactions will attract an MDR. But the government’s claim – although the detailed calculations of how that estimate of 4 per cent was arrived at haven’t been released – does appear plausible, once we parse in detail NPCI’s MDR rate card.

That is because all merchants are not treated equally. Some categories of merchants are exempt, while others fall into special categories attracting either a lower MDR, or a fixed fee per transaction, or a cap on fees regardless of the size of the transaction.