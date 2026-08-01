ETV Bharat / business

UPI Transactions Reach Record High Of Rs 29.9 Lakh Cr In July

New Delhi: Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) again reached a record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in July, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI transactions touched a record high of Rs 29.9 lakh crore in May 2026. As per the data released on Saturday, UPI transactions in volume terms were 23.66 billion in July, higher than 23.2 billion in May and 22.72 billion in June.

The value of transactions was at Rs 29.88 lakh crore in July against Rs 25.08 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, registering 19 per cent annual growth. UPI transactions in volume terms were 19.46 billion in June 2026.

"UPI continues to strengthen the foundation of India's digital payments ecosystem. In July 2026, it processed 23.66 billion transactions worth Rs 29.88 lakh crore, reaffirming its role as the preferred mode of payment for millions of Indians," PayNearby MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj said.