ETV Bharat / business

UPI Payments Up To Rs 2,000 To Remain Free Of Charges: Govt

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has notified that banks and system providers cannot impose charges on UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit card payments.

The Ministry, in a Gazette of India notification issued on Monday, said that as per Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (51 of 2007), the Central Government prohibits banks and system providers from imposing, directly or indirectly, any charges on a person making or receiving payments using debit cards powered by RuPay and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000.

Shortly after the gazette notification was issued, a source-based report in a financial news outlet said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may issue guidelines on charges for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 within the next one week.