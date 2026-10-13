ETV Bharat / business

UPI MDR Rollout Postponed Beyond Diwali: NPCI

New Delhi: In a big relief at the start of the festive season, the government on Tuesday deferred the rollout of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday said that UPI and Services Steering Committee has decided that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions, shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately.

The NPCI took the decision after several trader bodies, fintechs and payments companies appealled to NPCI to postpone the implementation of UPI MDR citing concerns over consumer sentiment ahead of festival sales

What Will Attract MDR

Merchant Transactions Above Rs 2,000: A MDR of 0.4% will be applicable on to P2M transactions above Rs 2,000. The government has categorically stated that MDR charges will be shared among payment ecosystem participants, including banks, payment service providers and UPI application providers.

Transactions in Essential Sectors: A flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction will be charged on transactions above Rs 2,000 in essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract.

Notably, the new UPI framework introduced will have zero impact on any person to person transactions.

Payments to merchants up to Rs 2,000, along with transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework for small merchants, will also remain free.

What Will Remain Free