ETV Bharat / business

UPI MDR Rollout May Be Deferred To January 2027; Paytm, Pine Labs Stocks Drop

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering delaying the rollout of UPI MDR implementation to January 2027, a report said on Thursday.

In September 2026, the UPI Steering Committee fixed the UPI MDR at 0.4 per cent or 40 bps for transactions above Rs 2,000 and was scheduled to come into effect from October 15, 2026.

NPCI is expected to make a final call in the next few days. The NPCI has received several requests from industry players, merchant bodies, fintechs and payments companies to postpone the rollout. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s digital payments revolution. It is used by over 500 million people ⁠to make transactions. According to Reuters, Walmart's PhonePe and Alphabet's GooglePay had about 80% market share by value of UPI transactions in August. Notably, the government’s introduction of a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers over Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform starting October 15 would have coincided with the annual festive season while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments from any charge. Sources told Reuters that the delay in implementation would give payments firms time to upgrade systems and avoid passing costs on to customers. Shares of Paytm, Pine Labs Plummet