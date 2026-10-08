UPI MDR Rollout May Be Deferred To January 2027; Paytm, Pine Labs Stocks Drop
The UPI has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s digital payments revolution. It is used by over 500 million people to make transactions.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is considering delaying the rollout of UPI MDR implementation to January 2027, a report said on Thursday.
In September 2026, the UPI Steering Committee fixed the UPI MDR at 0.4 per cent or 40 bps for transactions above Rs 2,000 and was scheduled to come into effect from October 15, 2026.
NPCI is expected to make a final call in the next few days. The NPCI has received several requests from industry players, merchant bodies, fintechs and payments companies to postpone the rollout. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s digital payments revolution. It is used by over 500 million people to make transactions.
According to Reuters, Walmart's PhonePe and Alphabet's GooglePay had about 80% market share by value of UPI transactions in August. Notably, the government’s introduction of a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers over Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the UPI platform starting October 15 would have coincided with the annual festive season while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions and small payments from any charge.
Sources told Reuters that the delay in implementation would give payments firms time to upgrade systems and avoid passing costs on to customers.
Shares of Paytm, Pine Labs Plummet
Meanwhile, Paytm's shares dropped over 5 per cent to end at Rs 1,641 apiece on October 8, 2026. One Mobikwik Systems stock declined 4.37 per cent to Rs 244.90. The fintech stocks slumped amid reports that a proposal to defer the rollout of the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI from October 15 to January 1 is under consideration.
Pine Labs stock went down by over 4 per cent to close at Rs 169.80. Network People Services Technologies also dipped 3.07 per cent to Rs 1,798. Last month, the Supreme Court refused to grant an interim stay on the imposition of MDR on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 coming into effect from October 15.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday that levying a "small fee" in the form of MDR will not have a "major impact" on UPI transaction volumes.
UPI MDR Charges
The MDR is capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above. A fixed MDR of Rs 5 per transaction above Rs 2,000 will be levied on Railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs. Payments into mutual funds, securities and through stockbrokers and dealers will attract 0.02 per cent MDR. The charges are capped at Rs 300. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers will continue to attract zero charges, irrespective of size.
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