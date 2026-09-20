ETV Bharat / business

UPI MDR: Bengaluru Traders Fear Return To Cash, Urge Rethink Of Merchant Charges

Bengaluru: A section of Bengaluru’s business community, ranging from industrialists and fuel dealers to supermarket and medical shop owners, has raised concerns over the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2000 to large merchants, warning that the move could increase business costs and encourage a return to cash.

Under the new framework to be effective from October 15, 2026, person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a MDR of 0.4%, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Essential sectors, including fuel, railways, telecom, insurance and agricultural inputs, will face a flat Rs 5 charge, while capital-market payments will attract 0.02%, capped at Rs 300.

Person-to-person transfers will remain free irrespective of the amount. Merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 and eligible small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through QR payments will also remain exempt. Merchants are not permitted to pass the MDR directly to customers, while payment applications cannot impose separate platform charges.

The government has maintained that the measure is needed to support cybersecurity, infrastructure and the long-term sustainability of the UPI network. Critics, however, fear that businesses may eventually reconsider digital payments if transaction costs rise.

‘Could Push Transactions Back to Cash’

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Industrialist Ravikiran Kulkarni said exempting small businesses and MSMEs would not eliminate the impact on the wider business ecosystem.

A view of a mini supermarket in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

“Even if small businesses and MSMEs are exempted, larger businesses and their transactions will still be affected,” Kulkarni said.

He warned that introducing charges could discourage digital payments. “People may gradually shift back towards cash. That would also increase the government’s expenditure on printing, circulating and maintaining physical currency,” he said.

Kulkarni said the Centre should ensure that payment systems make transactions easier rather than adding another financial burden on businesses and the public.

Balakrishna M.G., Immediate Past President of FKCCI, said UPI had changed the way India transacts by making payments quick, transparent and accessible.

“UPI has particularly benefited small businesses, MSMEs and consumers by reducing dependence on cash,” he said. “Even a small transaction cost can become a burden and may discourage digital payments.”

If maintaining the UPI infrastructure involves substantial costs, Balakrishna said a sustainable funding mechanism should be developed without directly burdening small merchants or consumers.

Fuel Dealers Concerned Over Margins