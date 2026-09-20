UPI MDR: Bengaluru Traders Fear Return To Cash, Urge Rethink Of Merchant Charges
Industrialists, fuel dealers and neighbourhood retailers question the new MDR system while small traders fear the impact will reach them through wholesalers and distributors.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: A section of Bengaluru’s business community, ranging from industrialists and fuel dealers to supermarket and medical shop owners, has raised concerns over the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2000 to large merchants, warning that the move could increase business costs and encourage a return to cash.
Under the new framework to be effective from October 15, 2026, person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a MDR of 0.4%, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. Essential sectors, including fuel, railways, telecom, insurance and agricultural inputs, will face a flat Rs 5 charge, while capital-market payments will attract 0.02%, capped at Rs 300.
Person-to-person transfers will remain free irrespective of the amount. Merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 and eligible small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through QR payments will also remain exempt. Merchants are not permitted to pass the MDR directly to customers, while payment applications cannot impose separate platform charges.
The government has maintained that the measure is needed to support cybersecurity, infrastructure and the long-term sustainability of the UPI network. Critics, however, fear that businesses may eventually reconsider digital payments if transaction costs rise.
‘Could Push Transactions Back to Cash’
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Industrialist Ravikiran Kulkarni said exempting small businesses and MSMEs would not eliminate the impact on the wider business ecosystem.
“Even if small businesses and MSMEs are exempted, larger businesses and their transactions will still be affected,” Kulkarni said.
He warned that introducing charges could discourage digital payments. “People may gradually shift back towards cash. That would also increase the government’s expenditure on printing, circulating and maintaining physical currency,” he said.
Kulkarni said the Centre should ensure that payment systems make transactions easier rather than adding another financial burden on businesses and the public.
Balakrishna M.G., Immediate Past President of FKCCI, said UPI had changed the way India transacts by making payments quick, transparent and accessible.
“UPI has particularly benefited small businesses, MSMEs and consumers by reducing dependence on cash,” he said. “Even a small transaction cost can become a burden and may discourage digital payments.”
If maintaining the UPI infrastructure involves substantial costs, Balakrishna said a sustainable funding mechanism should be developed without directly burdening small merchants or consumers.
Fuel Dealers Concerned Over Margins
Fuel station owner Syed Ashraf said the proposed flat Rs 5 charge on applicable fuel transactions could further squeeze dealer margins.
“The money we spend on UPI transactions has to come from the business itself. Ultimately, such costs can have an impact somewhere in the chain,” Ashraf said.
He disputed the argument that customers would remain completely unaffected and criticised the Centre’s approach. Ashraf also alleged that foreign commercial interests were influencing the policy, a claim disputed by the government.
Some petrol pump dealers have indicated that they could stop accepting UPI for transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 if they are required to absorb the charge, potentially requiring customers making larger fuel purchases to use cash or other payment methods.
Small Traders Fear Indirect Impact
For neighbourhood retailers, the bigger concern is not necessarily what customers pay them, but what they themselves pay wholesalers.
Venkateshwara, owner of a mini supermarket, said grocery shops, medical stores, stationery outlets and similar businesses generally receive relatively small payments from individual customers.
“Customers may buy goods worth less than Rs 1,000, but when we purchase stock from wholesalers, we become the customer and make much larger payments. That is where we get affected,” he said.
Whether traders eventually return to cash or adopt other payment methods remains unclear, he added.
Medical store owner Syed Rizwan voiced a similar concern.
“Most of my customers may purchase medicines worth less than ₹2,000, so there may be no charge on those transactions. But when I purchase medicines from my distributor, the amount is much higher,” Rizwan said.
“If the distributor has to pay UPI charges, he may not want to accept UPI from retailers. That is where businesses like ours will face the problem. We are not ready to accept this policy,” he added.
With UPI now deeply embedded in everyday commerce, traders say the larger issue is whether introducing merchant charges can sustain the payment infrastructure without undoing years of movement towards a cashless economy.
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