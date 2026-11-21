ETV Bharat / business

Upcoming IPOs: Integris Medtech IPO And Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO; Get All Details

New Delhi: Integris Medtech IPO and Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) IPO will open for subscription next week. The two mainboard IPOs will enter the market as investors would closely watch the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO closing on November 23, and the allotment of Crystal Crop Protection IPO.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO, a book build issue, will open for public subscription on November 26 and close on November 30, 2026. The IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 192 crores and offer for sale of 88.35 lakh shares.

The price band of F&B Holdings IPO is yet to be fixed.

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO allotment is expected to take place on December 1, 2026. The shares will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative fixed date of December 3, 2026.

In its draft papers, Foodlink informed that it will use IPO proceeds of Rs 21.3 crore from the fresh issue to set up a centralised kitchen and Rs 41.5 crore to set up two banquets. In its papers filed with Sebi, it further informed that another Rs 50.8 crore will be allocated to its subsidiary, Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services, to open four casual dining restaurants.

The company will make Rs 21 crore debt repayment. The remaining balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

Foodlink was founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani. Foodlin’s business includes - Luxury Events Catering, Casual Dining Restaurants & Cloud Kitchens, Banqueting & Integrated F&B Services. In 2025-26, Foodlink recorded a profit of Rs 29.1 crore, compared to Rs 14.3 crore in 2024-25. Revenue jumped 25.9% to Rs 567.5 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 450.9 crore in FY25.

Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Integris Medtech IPO

Integris Medtech IPO, a book build issue, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 600 crores and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares. It will open for subscription on November 27 and close on December 1, 2026. The price band is yet to be announced.