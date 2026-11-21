Upcoming IPOs: Integris Medtech IPO And Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO; Get All Details
Integris Medtech IPO and Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) IPO open for subscription next week.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Integris Medtech IPO and Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) IPO will open for subscription next week. The two mainboard IPOs will enter the market as investors would closely watch the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO closing on November 23, and the allotment of Crystal Crop Protection IPO.
Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO
Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO, a book build issue, will open for public subscription on November 26 and close on November 30, 2026. The IPO comprises fresh issue of Rs 192 crores and offer for sale of 88.35 lakh shares.
The price band of F&B Holdings IPO is yet to be fixed.
Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO allotment is expected to take place on December 1, 2026. The shares will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative fixed date of December 3, 2026.
In its draft papers, Foodlink informed that it will use IPO proceeds of Rs 21.3 crore from the fresh issue to set up a centralised kitchen and Rs 41.5 crore to set up two banquets. In its papers filed with Sebi, it further informed that another Rs 50.8 crore will be allocated to its subsidiary, Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services, to open four casual dining restaurants.
The company will make Rs 21 crore debt repayment. The remaining balance will be used for general corporate purposes.
Foodlink was founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani. Foodlin’s business includes - Luxury Events Catering, Casual Dining Restaurants & Cloud Kitchens, Banqueting & Integrated F&B Services. In 2025-26, Foodlink recorded a profit of Rs 29.1 crore, compared to Rs 14.3 crore in 2024-25. Revenue jumped 25.9% to Rs 567.5 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 450.9 crore in FY25.
Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Integris Medtech IPO
Integris Medtech IPO, a book build issue, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 600 crores and an offer for sale of 1.08 crore shares. It will open for subscription on November 27 and close on December 1, 2026. The price band is yet to be announced.
The Integris Medtech IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on December 2, 2026. The listing will be on BSE and NSE tentatively on December 4, 2026.
Integris Medtech is into the business of manufacturing medical products and laboratory solutions. It develops and manufactures medical devices and solutions.
The company focuses on building products for two business segments: Cardiovascular and Lab Solutions. It has manufacturing facilities in India, Germany and the Netherlands. The medical devices and laboratory solutions of the company are sold in more than 65 countries, as of June 30, 2025.
Financials
Total income increased by 35.58% to Rs 26,567.62 million in fiscal 2026 from Rs 19,595.8 million in Fiscal 2025, driven by higher revenue from operations and supported by growth in other income.
Total expenses increased by 35.59% to Rs 24,769.80 million in fiscal 2026 from Rs 18,267.71 million in Fiscal 2025. This increase reflects cost movements arising from expanded operations and increased business activity.
Profit before exceptional items and tax increased to Rs 1,841.12 million for fiscal 2026 from Rs 1,472.13 million for Fiscal 2025. This figure includes the share of restated profit of an associate, net of tax, of Rs 43.30 million for Fiscal 2026, which decreased from Rs 144 million for fiscal 2025.
Exceptional items resulted in a net gain of INR 1,695.01 million in Fiscal 2026, versus a net expense of Rs 326.62 million in Fiscal 2025, a favourable swing of Rs 2,021.63 million.
Profit for the year increased by 312.6% to Rs 2,916.48 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs 706.84 million in Fiscal 2025.
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