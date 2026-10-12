Upcoming IPOs In October 2026: Jio Platforms, Zetwerk, Avaada Electro And Many More
IPOs including Jio Platforms, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, Avaada Electro and several others will launch in October.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
New Delhi: New Delhi: The Stock Market is buzzing with the numerous IPOs being launched. Around a dozen companies, including Jio Platforms, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, and Avaada Electro, are preparing to launch their IPOs in October. The upcoming IPOs are from sectors such as technology, healthcare services, renewable energy, defense, and manufacturing.
Other companies gearing up to launch their IPOs this month include Fusion CX, HD Fire Protect, Tonbo Imaging, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Paras Healthcare, NDR InvIT Trust, Gujarat Victory Forgings, and SFC Environmental Technologies.
So far in 2026, companies have raised over Rs 1.1 lakh crore through 96 IPOs. Thirty-five IPOs made their debut in September.
The Jio Platforms IPO is considered the biggest highlight of the month. Reports suggest that the public offer will open on October 21 and close on October 23. It is expected to be India's largest IPO to date.
HD Fire Protect IPO will open on October 13 and close on October 15. The price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 258–271 per share for its Rs 712-crore IPO. The company informed that the entire amount will be raised through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoters.
Fusion CX, a company providing AI-based customer experience services, will open for public subscription from October 14 to October 16. The price band is set in the range of Rs 275–289 per share for its Rs 702-crore IPO.
Tech-based manufacturing platform Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Ltd plans to raise approximately Rs 5,000 crore through its IPO. The public offer will open on October 15 and close on October 19. The price is set in the range of Rs 143-151 per share.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,830 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14.45 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 151 per share, the OFS is valued at Rs 2,182 crore, bringing the total issue size to around Rs 5,012 crore.
Tonbo Imaging, a company in the defense-tech sector, will be available for subscription from October 15 to 19.
Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO is a proposed OFS of up to 4.32 crore shares. The IPO of medical device manufacturer Sahajanand Medical Technologies will also open on October 15 and close on October 19, featuring an OFS of 1.38 crore shares.
Renewable energy company Avaada Electro plans to raise Rs 7,600 crore through an IPO. Paras Healthcare and NDR InvIT Trust are preparing to raise Rs 1,800 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively, through the IPO route.
Gujarat Victory Forgings has also proposed an IPO involving up to 1.97 crore shares. These companies' offerings include plans for both the issuance of new shares and the sale of stakes by existing shareholders.
SFC Environmental Technologies has proposed an IPO comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an OFS of 1.23 crore shares. The company provides water and wastewater treatment solutions.
Also Read
Ownership Differences Surface In Venu Srinivasan Family Over Ownership In TVS group
Sensex, Nifty Snap 8-Week Losing Streak As Crude Subsides
RBI Cancels Registration of 13 NBFCs; 10 Surrender Registrations: Full List and Other Details