ETV Bharat / business

Upcoming IPOs In October 2026: Jio Platforms, Zetwerk, Avaada Electro And Many More

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Stock Market is buzzing with the numerous IPOs being launched. Around a dozen companies, including Jio Platforms, Zetwerk Manufacturing Business, and Avaada Electro, are preparing to launch their IPOs in October. The upcoming IPOs are from sectors such as technology, healthcare services, renewable energy, defense, and manufacturing.

Other companies gearing up to launch their IPOs this month include Fusion CX, HD Fire Protect, Tonbo Imaging, Bonfiglioli Transmissions, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Paras Healthcare, NDR InvIT Trust, Gujarat Victory Forgings, and SFC Environmental Technologies.

So far in 2026, companies have raised over Rs 1.1 lakh crore through 96 IPOs. Thirty-five IPOs made their debut in September.

The Jio Platforms IPO is considered the biggest highlight of the month. Reports suggest that the public offer will open on October 21 and close on October 23. It is expected to be India's largest IPO to date.

HD Fire Protect IPO will open on October 13 and close on October 15. The price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 258–271 per share for its Rs 712-crore IPO. The company informed that the entire amount will be raised through an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoters.

Fusion CX, a company providing AI-based customer experience services, will open for public subscription from October 14 to October 16. The price band is set in the range of Rs 275–289 per share for its Rs 702-crore IPO.

Tech-based manufacturing platform Zetwerk Manufacturing Business Ltd plans to raise approximately Rs 5,000 crore through its IPO. The public offer will open on October 15 and close on October 19. The price is set in the range of Rs 143-151 per share.