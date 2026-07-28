ETV Bharat / business

Unjha Cumin, Fennel Receive GI Tag, Strengthening Gujarat's Global Spice Identity

Mehsana: Gujarat's renowned Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India in collaboration with the Gujarat Government, providing the products with a distinct geographical identity and further strengthening the state's position as a global leader in the spice trade.

Located in Mehsana district, Unjha is home to one of Asia's largest cumin markets and has earned a reputation for producing premium-quality spices supplied across India and exported to international markets. Businessman Binu Patel of APMC Unjha said the region has long been recognised for the quality of its cumin.

"Unjha is renowned for its premium-quality cumin and is home to one of Asia's largest spice markets. Cumin from the Unjha APMC is supplied to Rajasthan, Kutch, Saurashtra and several other regions before being distributed across India and exported worldwide," he said.

Another trader, Deepak Patel, described the GI recognition as a matter of pride for the region. "The Central and State Governments have granted the GI tag to Unjha Cumin and Unjha Fennel. This recognition has further enhanced the prestige of Unjha and its internationally known spice market," he said.