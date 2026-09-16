ETV Bharat / business

Govt Aiming to Reduce Tax Litigation Rather Than Merely Manage It, Tax Policy Must Evolve With Growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the central government has focused its structural tax reforms on fundamentally reducing tax litigation rather than merely managing dispute backlogs. She urged industry representatives and policy researchers to elevate public discourse by proposing workable, quantified statutory alternatives.

Speaking at the International Tax Research and Analysis Foundation (ITRAF) 8th International Tax Conference in Bengaluru today, the Finance Minister said, "The philosophy is simple: make voluntary compliance easier and reserve enforcement capacity for cases that genuinely require it. We have aimed at reducing tax litigation rather than merely managing it."

"Vivad se Vishwas schemes provided taxpayers and the government an opportunity to close old disputes rather than litigate them indefinitely. At the same time in 2024, the monetary threshold for departmental appeals was raised to Rs 60 lakh before the appellate tribunal, Rs 2 crore before the high courts, and Rs 5 crore before the Supreme Court," she added.

Sitharaman detailed the broader trajectory of direct and indirect tax reforms undertaken by the Centre, noting the corporate tax cut to 22 per cent in 2019, the rationalisation of individual rates in 2025 where an individual pays no income tax on an income of Rs 12 lakh, and the replacement of the 1961 Income Tax Act with a concise, plain-language code drafted in six months without disturbing the overall tax burden.