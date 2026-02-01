ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2026: What Is Expected For MSMEs In This Budget?

New Delhi: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026 today (Feb. 1, 2026), expectations are high that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs ) will once again be at the centre of policy focus, much like 2025.

Industry leaders from the tech and insurance sectors are urging the government to address the everyday challenges faced by small businesses, particularly access to affordable credit and insurance.

Sitharaman is presenting a record ninth consecutive budget, which is expected to contain reform measures aimed at shoring up economic growth amid a volatile geopolitical situation.

MSMEs are widely regarded as the backbone of India’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, exports and employment. Experts believe the upcoming budget offers an opportunity to further strengthen this sector by making financial services more accessible, digital and inclusive, especially for micro and small enterprises with limited financial security.

In her 2025-26 Budget speech, Sitharaman described MSMEs as the country's "second engine of development", highlighting their contribution of around 45 per cent to India's total exports. To help enterprises scale up, invest in technology and improve efficiencies, the government significantly enhanced the investment and turnover limits used to classify MSMEs.

Under the revised norms, firms with investment up to Rs 2.5 crore and turnover below Rs 10 crore were classified as micro enterprises. Small enterprises were defined as those with investment up to Rs 25 crore and turnover up to Rs 100 crore, while medium enterprises would invest up to Rs 125 crore with turnover up to Rs 500 crore. Overall, investment limits were raised 2.5 times and turnover limits doubled across all categories.