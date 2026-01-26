ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2026-27 Looks To Balance Manufacturing Push With Export Growth

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27 government is expected to not only focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing but also give a push to exports. Ongoing trade negotiations with the EU and US, along with agreements with the UK, Oman and New Zealand, signal a clear effort to diversify markets and reduce reliance on any single economy. Experts and stakeholders told ETV Bharat that Customs duties are also likely to be rationalised, while measures to support consumption and boost investment could underpin broader economic growth.

Stakeholders believe that the Budget is also expected to provide targeted support for high-growth sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and digitally delivered services. With global trade increasingly shaped by standards, reliability and digital readiness- initiatives that make it easier for Indian exporters to meet international requirements are likely to feature prominently. Overall the focus appears set on improving India’s competitiveness abroad while strengthening domestic industries in a challenging global trade environment.



Tax relief, liquidity support needed

Talking to ETV Bharat Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Dr A Sakthivel told ETV Bharat that the Apparel Export industry has urged the government to use the upcoming Budget to ease costs, improve liquidity and restore competitiveness in the labour-intensive apparel sector. Key demands include bringing back the 15 per cent concessional corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units, offering accelerated depreciation on capital investments to free up cash for reinvestment, and immediately reinstating the Interest Equalisation Scheme to help MSME exporters compete with lower-cost countries.

He also stressed that there is a need for changes to concessional import rules to make them more flexible, especially for accessories and intermediate suppliers and for adjusting GST on garments so that the 18 per cent rate applies only to luxury apparel. At a structural level, the council has sought policy support to help the industry adapt to global shifts.

This includes setting up a Green Transformation Fund to finance ESG compliance at affordable rates, easing rules for e-commerce exports and promoting domestic manufacturing of textile machinery through tax incentives and lower GST. AEPC has also recommended reducing customs duties on man-made fibre yarns to boost exports and harmonising GST rates on textile job work services. Together, these measures aim to lower input costs, unlock working capital, support sustainability and help Indian apparel exporters remain competitive in global markets, added Dr Sakthivel.



Tax, Logistics Relief for Exporters