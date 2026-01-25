ETV Bharat / business

Union Budget 2026-27: Experts Push for AI-First Strategy, Startup Boost and Deep-Tech Sovereignty

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026–27 approaches, expectations are mounting across India’s startup, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. With India now the world’s third-largest startup hub and emerging as a key player in global digital transformation, economists, policy experts and industry bodies say the coming Budget must move decisively from broad intent to targeted execution.

Commonality is a key element underlying all of the ambitions expressed by expert commentators in relation to Budget 2026-27, all of whom are advocating for the promotion of innovation as a primary growth driver while at the same time eliminating any impediments created by bureaucracy, taxation and/or funding limitations.

Cleaning Up Capital Markets and Enabling Fair Taxation

Professor Charru Malhotra, a doctorate scholar and prominent expert in e-governance and information and communication technology (ICT) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), points to the need for restoring trust and balance in India’s capital markets.

“One of the urgent priorities is market integrity,” Malhotra told ETV Bharat. She flagged the growing concern around inflated startup valuations during initial public offerings (IPOs), calling for a systemic “IPO clean-up” to prevent speculative excesses from destabilising the broader economy.

On taxation, Malhotra stressed the importance of parity between listed and unlisted shares. “There is a strong need for a level playing field for Indian capital,” she said, arguing that unequal tax treatment discourages domestic investors and founders alike.

Commentators believe that rationalising the taxation of capital gains and simplifying compliance for start-up companies would facilitate the free flow of more domestic capital into start-up companies within India, as well as support the objective of reducing India's reliance on foreign venture capital to finance new ventures.

AI, Digital Sovereignty & Strategic Technology Investments

AI is expected to emerge as a significant focus area in the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, and many commentators are calling for the government to take a more comprehensive approach to developing and implementing AI initiatives, rather than relying on a piecemeal approach that currently exists.

Malhotra suggested establishing a National AI Centre similar to that of Singapore, and referred to the need for a "Digital Iron Dome" around India’s digital assets to protect India's data sovereignty.

She also called for a Sovereign Deeptech Fund to support long-gestation technologies such as AI, quantum computing, space tech and advanced materials.

“Technology strategy today is inseparable from national strategy,” she noted, also pointing to the need for rare earth diplomacy and space-sector monetisation as part of a long-term technological roadmap.

Echoing this sentiment, AI expert Anil Dubey said Budget support for emerging technologies must focus on execution and scale. “The priority should be creating a low-friction ecosystem where innovation scales faster than compliance, and capital flows faster than paperwork,” he told ETV Bharat.

Dubey highlighted high compliance costs, complex GST structures and lingering angel tax issues as “silent growth killers” for startups. He argued that longer tax holidays for deep-tech and AI startups, along with regulatory sandboxes and sovereign data access, are critical if India wants to build original intellectual property rather than merely adopting global technologies.

“India does not lack ideas; it lacks patient capital,” Dubey said, adding that pension funds, insurance companies and government-backed venture vehicles must be incentivised to invest long-term in innovation-led enterprises.