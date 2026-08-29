ETV Bharat / business

Union Bank, Canara Bank, LIC Housing Finance To Challenge NCLT Nod To Subhash Chandra Repayment Plan

Union Bank said it will challenge the NCLT's decision before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

"However, due to the majority vote of certain private creditors, the same plan has been approved by NCLT," Union Bank said. The bank said the plan was approved despite objections after private financial creditors holding the required majority formally supported it.

Union Bank, Canara Bank and LIC Housing Finance had opposed the resolution plan. Despite their objections, the tribunal approved the plan after it received majority support from private creditors.

New Delhi: Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd will challenge the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of a repayment plan in the personal insolvency proceedings against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, the bank said in a statement on Saturday.

Canara Bank said it had voted against the plan and would appeal. LIC Housing Finance said it would also appeal. The lenders said the plan was approved after financial creditors holding 80.81 per cent of the voting share backed it.

The NCLT approved Chandra's repayment plan on August 25. The lenders have raised concerns over the extent of recoveries available under the approved plan. Under the plan, creditors will receive Rs 6.25 crore, with another Rs 25 lakh for insolvency-process costs, against claims of around Rs 22,006.57 crore.

The case relates to personal guarantees Chandra gave for borrowings raised by companies linked to the Essel Group.

HDFC Bank Also Considering Appeal

HDFC Bank is also exploring an appeal. On Thursday, the bank said only 3.2 per cent of its Rs 680 crore claim had been admitted under the tribunal's order.

Chandra has disputed the portrayal of the proceedings. He said he had not personally borrowed money from the lenders and had acted only as a personal guarantor for loans taken by Essel Group-linked entities.

He also said the Rs 22,006 crore figure represented claims filed in the insolvency proceedings and should not be treated as the current amount payable or final liability. Chandra said lender claims opposing the plan amount to around Rs 3,992 crore and added that the group remains committed to settling outstanding obligations.