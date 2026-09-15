ETV Bharat / business

Unemployment Rate Dips Slightly To 5%, Labour Force Participation Rises To 55.6% in August: PLFS

New Delhi: The overall unemployment rate (UR) among persons aged 15 years and above dropped slightly to 5% in August, showing a marginal improvement in the labour market, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released on Tuesday.

PLFS data indicates that India’s labour market showed a modest improvement in August, with more people joining the workforce and the overall unemployment rate declining slightly.



LFPR rises to 55.6%

The overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) among people aged 15 years and above rose to 55.6 per cent in August from 55.4 per cent in July. LFPR refers to the share of the population that is either working or looking for work.



Rural India drives the increase

Rural India mainly drove the rise in participation. Rural LFPR increased to 58.2 per cent in August from 58 per cent in July, while the rate in urban areas remained unchanged at 50.4 per cent.



Rural participation rises over the year

The year-on-year figures also show stronger participation in rural areas. Overall LFPR increased by 0.6 percentage points from 55 per cent in August 2025 to 55.6 per cent in August 2026. Rural LFPR rose by 1.2 percentage points from 57 per cent to 58.2 per cent, while urban LFPR declined by 0.5 percentage point from 50.9 per cent to50.4 per cent.



Female participation also improves

Women accounted for a significant part of the increase. Overall female LFPR rose to 34.8 per cent in August from 34.4 per cent in July. Rural female participation rose to 39.4 per cent from 38.8 per cent, while urban female LFPR remained almost unchanged at 25.4 per cent, up from 25.3 per cent in July.



Rural women see sharper rise

Over the year, female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points from33.7 per cent in August 2025 to 34.8 per cent in August 2026. Rural female LFPR recorded a sharper increase of 2 percentage points, rising from37.4 per cent to 39.4 per cent. In contrast, urban female LFPR declined by 0.7 percentage points from 26.1 per cent to25.4 per cent.



More people are also working

The rise in labour force participation was also reflected in the worker population ratio (WPR), which measures the share of the population that is actually working. Overall WPR increased to52.8 per cent in August from52.5 per cent in July.



Rural WPR rises, urban rate stays flat

Rural WPR rose to55.8 per cent from 55.4 per cent, while urban WPR remained unchanged at 47 per cent. Compared with August 2025, overall WPR increased by 0.6 percentage point from52.2 per cent to52.8 per cent.



Rural employment improves over the year