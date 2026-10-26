ETV Bharat / business

Undisclosed Foreign Assets: IT Dept Gives Taxpayers One Time Chance To Come Clean

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is reaching out to taxpayers who may have undisclosed foreign assets and income, including to the people who have invested in residential and commercial properties in the UAE.

The move is part of the FAST-DS (Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme), which gives taxpayers a one time chance to declare such assets and regularise them by paying 30 percent tax and an equal amount as penalty. Around 1,100 taxpayers have applied so far while the scheme will remain open until the end of this calendar year.

The Central Government launched the FAST-DS 2026 under Chapter IV of the Finance Act, 2026 on August 16, offering a one time opportunity to disclose foreign assets and income hitherto undisclosed. To facilitate taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has created a facility in the e-filing portal where a taxpayer can see information with respect to assets reported on their PANs by the foreign jurisdictions, under Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI). Taxpayers can log in to the e-filing portal and download this information for three years 2022-2024.

Sources informed ETV Bharat that the information received under AEOI from the signatories of CRS/FATCA(Common Reporting Standard/Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) frameworks only has been displayed in the e-filing portal. The department receives information under other multilateral frameworks which have not been displayed in the portal due to various risk factors or non disclosure commitments, according to the sources. Concerned officials also added that the department collects further information or intelligence from other sources as well.

The department has decided in a high level meeting on 23rd October 2026, that such information may also be shared with relevant taxpayers, wherever possible, to enable them take advantage of the scheme, added the officer.

According to the source, the department has recently nudged select taxpayers who have invested in residential and commercial properties in the UAE.