Understanding The Difference Between NSC And NPS
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) and National Pension System (NPS) are controlled by the central government.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed-income investment product launched by the Indian government to promote long-term savings by the general public. It can be purchased at post offices throughout India and provides a secure and safe investment product with a guaranteed return. The NSC is favored by conservative investors who want a risk-free investment with certain returns.
NSC is available in two terms: a 5-year term and a 10-year term. The interest on NSC is compounded on a yearly basis but paid only at maturity. The government fixes the interest rate, and it usually pays a higher rate of return than a regular savings account.
The most important benefit of NSC is its fixed rate of interest, offering stable returns in the long run. Additionally, NSC comes under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, allowing it to qualify for tax deductions. This makes it even more attractive as a tax-saving instrument.
NSC Features
- Fixed Returns: NSC has a fixed rate of interest, giving investors consistent and stable returns.
- Tax Benefits: Investment in NSC can be tax deducted under Section 80C (up to Rs.1.5 lakh).
- Government-Backed: As a government-backed scheme, NSC is highly secure for investors seeking a risk-free investment option.
- No Risk of Market Volatility: Contrary to equity-linked investments, NSC does not involve a risk of market volatility and thus is a low-risk investment.
Key Differences Between NPS and NSC
1. Purpose and Target Audience:
The main distinction between NPS and NSC is their objective. The NPS is meant to give people a pension upon retirement, whereas the NSC is a general savings vehicle that acts as a fixed-income vehicle for long-term savings. NPS is ideal for people saving for retirement, whereas NSC is ideal for those seeking safe and stable returns in a 5 to 10-year horizon.
2. Flexibility of Investment and Returns:
NPS provides investors more flexibility regarding asset allocation since they can invest in a combination of equities, corporate bonds, and government securities. As a result, NPS can generate higher returns, especially if the investor opts for a higher equity allocation. NSC, on the other hand, provides fixed returns that remain independent of market fluctuations. While NSC returns are certain, these tend to be less when contrasted against NPS return prospects, particularly over the longer term.
3. Lock-in Period and Withdrawals:
The lock-in for NPS is statutory till age 60 and it is allowed that one may withdraw the corpus thereafter. Though NPS Tier 2 accounts provide flexibility in withdrawals, the main aim of the scheme is retirement planning, and funds are supposed to be utilized for this purpose. NSC has a lock-in period of 5 to 10 years, but no lock-in restrictions exist for withdrawals before maturity, thus it is more liquid than NPS.
4. Tax Benefits:
Both NPS and NSC have tax benefits available under Section 80C, but NPS has an extra tax advantage under Section 80CCD(1B) of Rs.50,000, which is only for NPS investment. Therefore, NPS has greater tax-saving potential than NSC.
5. Risk and Returns:
NPS carries some risk as it is exposed to the stock market (in case the investor prefers equity-based choices), whereas NSC has fixed and assured returns. Hence, NSC is a low-risk investment scheme, whereas NPS suits risk-taking investors with long-term growth in mind.
NPS and NSC are both good investment instruments, but they fulfill different functions. NPS is meant to enable people to create a corpus for retirement and has the possibility of higher returns, while NSC is a low-risk fixed-income investment yielding certain returns. The decision between the two relies on the individual's financial objective, risk tolerance, and horizon. For the retirement planners, NPS is a better choice, whereas NSC is best suited for people who want a secure and risk-free savings vehicle with guaranteed returns.
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