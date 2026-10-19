ETV Bharat / business

Understanding The Difference Between NSC And NPS

NSC vs NPS ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed-income investment product launched by the Indian government to promote long-term savings by the general public. It can be purchased at post offices throughout India and provides a secure and safe investment product with a guaranteed return. The NSC is favored by conservative investors who want a risk-free investment with certain returns.

NSC is available in two terms: a 5-year term and a 10-year term. The interest on NSC is compounded on a yearly basis but paid only at maturity. The government fixes the interest rate, and it usually pays a higher rate of return than a regular savings account.

The most important benefit of NSC is its fixed rate of interest, offering stable returns in the long run. Additionally, NSC comes under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, allowing it to qualify for tax deductions. This makes it even more attractive as a tax-saving instrument. NSC Features - Fixed Returns: NSC has a fixed rate of interest, giving investors consistent and stable returns. - Tax Benefits: Investment in NSC can be tax deducted under Section 80C (up to Rs.1.5 lakh). - Government-Backed: As a government-backed scheme, NSC is highly secure for investors seeking a risk-free investment option. - No Risk of Market Volatility: Contrary to equity-linked investments, NSC does not involve a risk of market volatility and thus is a low-risk investment. Key Differences Between NPS and NSC 1. Purpose and Target Audience: The main distinction between NPS and NSC is their objective. The NPS is meant to give people a pension upon retirement, whereas the NSC is a general savings vehicle that acts as a fixed-income vehicle for long-term savings. NPS is ideal for people saving for retirement, whereas NSC is ideal for those seeking safe and stable returns in a 5 to 10-year horizon. 2. Flexibility of Investment and Returns: