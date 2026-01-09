ETV Bharat / business

UN Forecasts Global Economic Growth Of 2.7% This Year, Down Slightly From 2025

A crow flies past the United Nations flag at the UN headquarters building in New York City on December 18, 2025. ( AFP )

United Nations: The United Nations is forecasting that the global economy will grow by 2.7% this year, slightly lower than last year's estimate, citing the impact of higher U.S. tariffs, economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

U.N. economists predicted that growth would edge up to 2.9% in 2027. That's still well below the average 3.2% growth between 2010 and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hurt economies around the globe. The estimate for 2025 is 2.8%.

“A combination of economic, geopolitical and technological tensions is reshaping the global landscape," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday in a statement, "generating new economic uncertainty and social vulnerabilities.”

But the U.N. economists said there was “unexpected resilience" to the sharp increases in U.S. tariffs last year. This was supported by solid consumer spending and easing inflation, which helped sustain growth, but they cautioned that underlying weaknesses persist. According to the U.N.’s World Economic Situation and Prospects report, growth in Europe, Japan and the United States is projected to hold broadly steady.

In the United States, the U.N. said growth declined from 2.8% in 2024 to an estimated 1.9% in 2025, “as strong consumer spending and AI-related investment were partly offset by weak residential and commercial construction.”

The U.N. projected a very small rise in U.S. economic growth this year to 2%, and it forecast that growth will edge up to 2.2% in 2027. Japan’s economy is forecast to grow by 0.9% this year and by 1% in 2027 — below the 1.2% growth estimated for 2025, the U.N. said.

“Private consumption is expected to recover gradually, while exports — particularly of automobiles — will likely remain constrained by higher United States tariffs and policy uncertainty,” the economists said of Japan.