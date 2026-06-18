ETV Bharat / business

UK Steel Curbs: 85 Pc Of India's Exports Exempt; Rest Protected Through Mix Of Quotas Under CETA

New Delhi: About 85 per cent of India's steel exports to the UK have been exempted from Britain's upcoming steel safeguard rules, while market access for the remaining shipments has been secured through a mix of measures such as country-specific and residual quotas under the bilateral trade pact, an official said on Thursday.

The UK's recent steel safeguard measures had become a major sticking point in implementing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24, 2025. The resolution of the issue has paved the way for the implementation of the agreement from July 15.

Announced in March, the UK's steel safeguard measures apply to all countries. The norms will cut duty-free steel import quotas by 60 per cent from July 1, with imports above the prescribed limits subject to a 50 per cent tariff from 25 per cent at present.

The step was announced to protect their domestic firms from global overcapacity. The protective measure will affect 15 per cent of India's USD 839 million in exports to the UK from the sector. Overall, 188 items accounting for USD 137 million worth of steel exports from India to Britain were covered by these safeguard measures, but these products will now also gain access under the trade pact, the official said.

Apart from country-specific quotas, exporters can also access residual quotas, which are generally allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are open to competition among supplying countries.