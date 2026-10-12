ETV Bharat / business

UK Hails Deals Worth 1 Billion Pounds As Trade Mission Arrives In India

London: The UK government on Monday highlighted the unlocking of new deals worth 1 billion pounds as the first major British delegation landed in India with a mission to maximise the benefits flowing from the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Over 100 businesses from a range of sectors have travelled with UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Angela Eagle alongside seven mayors from Northern England.

The so-called Great North mission comes almost three months on from the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15.

“Our trade deal with India opened the door, and now regional businesses are walking through it with our northern Mayors leading the way in building partnerships to drive jobs, investment and growth," Reynolds said in a pre-visit statement.

“From advanced manufacturing to education, we want to continue to deepen ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies to bring opportunity for businesses and consumers in all corners of both countries,” he said.

The deals announced to coincide with the visit include a 50 million pounds investment from Meta for Data Technologies (MFD) to fund AI research in the UK, and leading UK aviation services company, Menzies Aviation, seeking to generate over 600 million pounds in revenue with an expanded footprint in India.

The UK trade department said the package highlights the UK's ambition with one of the world's fastest growing economies and means that deals worth nearly 12 billion pounds have now been announced since the signing of the “landmark” CETA in July last year.

“Our free trade agreement was hard won and will now open up a big market for high-quality products like salmon and whisky," said Scotland Secretary Alexander. “I am determined to make sure Scotland’s producers can turn the trade deal into real business wins, by helping them access and navigate this valuable market.

“Scotland's success in markets like India is supported by the strength, reach and influence that come from being part of the UK. Boosting export opportunities and encouraging inward investment in Scotland means real benefits back at home in economic growth and jobs,” he said.