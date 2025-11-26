ETV Bharat / business

UK Extends Levy On High-Sugar Drinks To Milkshakes In Anti-Obesity Focus

London: The UK on Tuesday announced an extension of a Soft Drinks Industry Levy, so-called sugar tax, to more pre-packaged milk-based products such as milkshakes as part of an ongoing anti-obesity focus.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said milk-based drinks with added sugar like supermarket milkshakes, flavoured milks, sweetened yoghurt drinks, chocolate milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees can contain as much added sugar as fizzy drinks.

Companies will have until January 2028 to remove the added sugar or face the new charge, which is said to reportedly add 1 billion pounds in health and economic benefits. “The levy has already shown that when industry cuts sugar levels, children’s health improves. So, we’re going further," said Wes Streeting, UK Health Secretary.

“A healthier nation will mean less pressure on our NHS [National Health Service], a healthier economy, and a happier society. It’s a simple change that is part of this government’s mission to give every child a healthy start to life,” he said.

The threshold for the permitted level of added sugar is also being lowered from 5g to 4.5g of sugar per 100ml. This means more high-sugar drinks will fall under the levy unless manufacturers reduce sugar by the January 2028 deadline.

The measures are set to cut around 17 million calories a day from the country's daily intake, with the expanded levy expected to add around 45 million pounds to the country's coffers. A welcome boost for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as she prepares to table the much-anticipated autumn Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.