UDT's Indigenous Connector To Cut Well Drilling Cost By Up To 80%

New Delhi: The indigenously developed UDT Leopard multi-start connector by United Drilling Tools (UDT) promises to significantly reduce well intervention costs while extending the operational life of ageing oil and gas assets.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW), UDT managing director Kanal Gupta said the company's latest offering addresses a long-standing operational challenge in the upstream sector, high costs and downtime associated with conventional Buttress Threaded Casing (BTC) connections. "Earlier, BTC connections used to take nearly 10 to 12 hours to run around 250 metres of casing, whether it was 20-inch or similar sizes. With our pass make-up, multi-start connectors, the installation time is drastically reduced, while safety and reliability improve," he added.

The just-launched 16-inch connector solution is designed specifically for brownfield and mature wells, where the original 20-inch conductor pipes have corroded over time. Instead of drilling a new replacement well — an exercise that can cost upwards of $20–$60 million each — operators can now reinforce the existing structure by installing a 16-inch pipe using UDT's proprietary connectors. "This allows the well to remain usable. You don't have to abandon it. The cost comes down to roughly $2–$8 million, translating into 75–80% savings, a massive reduction," Gupta elaborated.

As per technical documentation shared by the company, the UDT Leopard multi-start connector offers several operational advantages over traditional BTC connections. These include tool-free and fast make-up, visual indication of correct installation, anti-rotation mechanisms, elastomeric high-pressure sealing, and reusability. The connectors are engineered to deliver strength characteristics higher than the casing pipe itself, making them suitable for demanding offshore and onshore environments, including piling and jetting operations.