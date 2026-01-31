UDT's Indigenous Connector To Cut Well Drilling Cost By Up To 80%
The 16-inch connector solution, shown at IEW, is designed specifically for brownfield and mature wells, where the original 20-inch conductor pipes have corroded over time.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The indigenously developed UDT Leopard multi-start connector by United Drilling Tools (UDT) promises to significantly reduce well intervention costs while extending the operational life of ageing oil and gas assets.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW), UDT managing director Kanal Gupta said the company's latest offering addresses a long-standing operational challenge in the upstream sector, high costs and downtime associated with conventional Buttress Threaded Casing (BTC) connections. "Earlier, BTC connections used to take nearly 10 to 12 hours to run around 250 metres of casing, whether it was 20-inch or similar sizes. With our pass make-up, multi-start connectors, the installation time is drastically reduced, while safety and reliability improve," he added.
The just-launched 16-inch connector solution is designed specifically for brownfield and mature wells, where the original 20-inch conductor pipes have corroded over time. Instead of drilling a new replacement well — an exercise that can cost upwards of $20–$60 million each — operators can now reinforce the existing structure by installing a 16-inch pipe using UDT's proprietary connectors. "This allows the well to remain usable. You don't have to abandon it. The cost comes down to roughly $2–$8 million, translating into 75–80% savings, a massive reduction," Gupta elaborated.
As per technical documentation shared by the company, the UDT Leopard multi-start connector offers several operational advantages over traditional BTC connections. These include tool-free and fast make-up, visual indication of correct installation, anti-rotation mechanisms, elastomeric high-pressure sealing, and reusability. The connectors are engineered to deliver strength characteristics higher than the casing pipe itself, making them suitable for demanding offshore and onshore environments, including piling and jetting operations.
Crucially, the solution also helps tackle India's import dependency for large-diameter seamless casing pipes, which has been exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions. UDT's approach converts domestically manufactured API 5L Grade X-56 SAWL/ERW pipes into high-performance casing systems by integrating its in-house connector technology. The assemblies comply with API 5L, API 1104, and API RP 5C6 standards, ensuring global acceptance. "We are manufacturing everything in India, and today we are even exporting these products globally. This is completely Make in India," the MD said.
The company showcased its connector systems at IEW, drawing interest from global energy CEOs, Indian industrial leaders, and international delegates. Gupta described the response as "very encouraging", noting that discussions at the event went beyond sales to include technology collaboration, AI integration in manufacturing, and strategies to take Indian engineering products to overseas markets. "As our Prime Minister says, local to global, that's exactly what we are trying to achieve," he added.
Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its portfolio across conductor platform pipes, large-diameter casing solutions, and specialised connectors, targeting offshore workovers, well life extension projects, and cost-sensitive redevelopment campaigns.
With operators worldwide under pressure to maximise output from existing assets while controlling capital expenditure, UDT's indigenous connector technology could emerge as a timely solution, one that blends cost efficiency, sustainability, and Indian manufacturing capability on a global stage.
