UDGAM Portal: How To Find And Claim Your Unclaimed Bank Deposits
RBI’s UDGAM Portal helps people to find unclaimed bank deposits online.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the UDGAM portal to make it easier for legal heirs to search for unclaimed bank deposits through a single online platform. UDGAM stands for ‘Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access Information’. Earlier this year, the Union Finance Ministry informed Parliament that Rs 98,073 crore as of 31 January 2026, was transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.
This huge amount highlighted the scale of money lying untouched because beneficiaries had not claimed it.
RBI’s UDGAM Portal
The RBI made the UDGAM portal available to the general public on August 17, 2023 to help individuals locate their unclaimed deposits held across various banks.
Earlier, beneficiaries were required to visit their respective bank branches to claim the unclaimed bank deposits. However, UDGAM has simplified the process by parking the deposits in the DEA Fund.
According to the Reserve Bank, if a savings or current account remains inactive for a continuous period of 10 years, the remaining balance is classified as an ‘unclaimed deposit’. As per the RBI rules, the respective bank transfers these funds to the DEA fund. The account holder or the legal heirs can claim the money by following the procedure.
- Visit RBI’s official UDGAM portal
- Complete the registration process by entering the applicant’s name and mobile number.
- Register yourself and log in to the portal using your mobile number and password.
- Login and search using account holder details such as name, address, date of birth, PAN Card, etc
- After entering all the details, click the 'Search' button.
- If any unclaimed funds are registered under that name mentioned at the selected bank, the relevant details will appear on your screen.
- The beneficiary must visit any branch of the bank to withdraw the funds.
UDGAM does not allow you to withdraw the money or transfer it directly to an existing account through its website.
List of Banks available on UDGAM Portal:
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Citibank N.A.
- DBS Bank India Ltd.
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
- Federal Bank
- HDFC Bank
- HSBC Ltd.
- ICICI Bank
- IDBI Bank
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- IndusInd Bank Ltd.
- Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
- Karnataka Bank Ltd.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- Punjab and Sind Bank
- Saraswat Co-operative Bank
- South Indian Bank Ltd.
- Standard Chartered Bank
- State Bank of India
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
- The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa portal and SEBI’s MITRA platform have been developed for tracing unclaimed insurance proceeds and mutual fund amounts, respectively. Further, RBI has constituted an Inter-Regulatory Working Group to develop a single integrated web portal enabling citizens to search and claim their unclaimed financial assets.
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