ETV Bharat / business

UDGAM Portal: How To Find And Claim Your Unclaimed Bank Deposits

RBI UDGAM Portal: How to Search for Unclaimed Bank Deposits and Claim Your Money ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the UDGAM portal to make it easier for legal heirs to search for unclaimed bank deposits through a single online platform. UDGAM stands for ‘Unclaimed Deposits-Gateway to Access Information’. Earlier this year, the Union Finance Ministry informed Parliament that Rs 98,073 crore as of 31 January 2026, was transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund.

This huge amount highlighted the scale of money lying untouched because beneficiaries had not claimed it.

RBI’s UDGAM Portal The RBI made the UDGAM portal available to the general public on August 17, 2023 to help individuals locate their unclaimed deposits held across various banks. Earlier, beneficiaries were required to visit their respective bank branches to claim the unclaimed bank deposits. However, UDGAM has simplified the process by parking the deposits in the DEA Fund.