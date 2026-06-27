ETV Bharat / business

Uber India And South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh Steps Down After 11 Years At Ride-Hailing Co

New Delhi: Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh has stepped down, after more than a decade at the ride-hailing company. Singh had joined Uber in August 2015, and was appointed the company's President for India and South Asia in July 2020. Uber on Friday confirmed that Singh is moving on from the company for another leadership opportunity. The company has yet to announce a successor.

An Uber spokesperson said: "We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber - we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India."

India is one of Uber's most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth, the spokesperson said. "The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years," the spokesperson added.

Singh, in his role at the helm, was responsible for leading Uber's mobility business in three countries; India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and spearheaded Uber's next phase of growth and expansion in the region.

An IIT Kharagpur and IIM-Ahmedabad alumni, Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co. where he was an Associate Partner. He received the Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2022 for his outstanding achievements in corporate leadership from his alma mater, IIM-A.

Uber entered India in 2013 with an app-based ride-hailing service, and now operates in more than 125 cities, offering bikes, autos, cars, and metro bookings through a single platform used by millions daily.