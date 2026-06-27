Uber India And South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh Steps Down After 11 Years At Ride-Hailing Co
Uber on Friday confirmed that Singh is moving on from the company for another leadership opportunity. The company has yet to announce a successor.
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST
New Delhi: Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh has stepped down, after more than a decade at the ride-hailing company. Singh had joined Uber in August 2015, and was appointed the company's President for India and South Asia in July 2020. Uber on Friday confirmed that Singh is moving on from the company for another leadership opportunity. The company has yet to announce a successor.
An Uber spokesperson said: "We thank Prabhjeet for his leadership and lasting contributions in his decade-long journey with Uber - we remain deeply committed to our next phase of growth in India."
India is one of Uber's most important markets globally, an important driver of innovation and long-term growth, the spokesperson said. "The strength of our business today reflects the incredible team and foundation built over the years," the spokesperson added.
Singh, in his role at the helm, was responsible for leading Uber's mobility business in three countries; India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and spearheaded Uber's next phase of growth and expansion in the region.
An IIT Kharagpur and IIM-Ahmedabad alumni, Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co. where he was an Associate Partner. He received the Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2022 for his outstanding achievements in corporate leadership from his alma mater, IIM-A.
Uber entered India in 2013 with an app-based ride-hailing service, and now operates in more than 125 cities, offering bikes, autos, cars, and metro bookings through a single platform used by millions daily.
Last month, Uber global Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi had visited India, meeting ministers and interacting with company executives as the ride-hailing firm reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the market.
Khosrowshahi had also announced that Uber is set to establish its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group - the new facility is expected to be operational later this year.
Taking to social media platform X, the Uber CEO had then said, "As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for @Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale from India, for the world."
Singh, in an interview earlier had described India as an "incredibly important market" that presents a multi-decadal opportunity for the ride-hailing platform. India is among the largest markets by volume and growing at a rapid pace, he had said.
It is pertinent to mention that India's ride-hailing market is among the world's fastest growing, with domestic player Ola and global rival Uber, as well as newer entrants expanding offerings to meet rising demand for urban mobility, amid intensifying competition.