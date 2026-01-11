ETV Bharat / business

Twin City Industrial Employers Association Discusses New Labour Codes In Day-Long Seminar In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Twin City Industrial Employers Association organised a one-day seminar on 'Four new Labour Codes: Whether a boon or bane? – Challenges & opportunities, impact on trade, business & industry' here on Saturday.

Justice Milind Jadav of the Bombay High Court chaired the inaugural session of the seminar. Onkar Sharma, principal architect and advisor who provided crucial inputs during their drafting and implementation of India's new Labour Codes, delivered the keynote address.

Sharma, leveraging his extensive experience as a former Chief Labour Commissioner, explained the provisions of the new codes and how they would help businesses grow while ensuring better working conditions for workers and providing social security benefits to unorganised workers in the country.

During the seminar, many Advocates, HR professionals and Consultants analysed the new codes and pointed out their positives and negatives.

Senior Advocate J P Cama spoke on the legal issues arising out of the four Labour Codes, while Secretary, CITU Maharashtra Vivek Monteiro highlighted the impact of the new Labour Codes from the workers' point of view.

Rajen Mehrotra, former Senior Employers' Specialist for the South Asian Region with the United Nations International Labour Organisation, also deliberated on the impact of the new Labour Codes on business and industry.