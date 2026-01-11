Twin City Industrial Employers Association Discusses New Labour Codes In Day-Long Seminar In Mumbai
During the seminar, many Advocates, HR professionals and consultants analysed the new codes and pointed out their positives and negatives.
Mumbai: The Twin City Industrial Employers Association organised a one-day seminar on 'Four new Labour Codes: Whether a boon or bane? – Challenges & opportunities, impact on trade, business & industry' here on Saturday.
Justice Milind Jadav of the Bombay High Court chaired the inaugural session of the seminar. Onkar Sharma, principal architect and advisor who provided crucial inputs during their drafting and implementation of India's new Labour Codes, delivered the keynote address.
Sharma, leveraging his extensive experience as a former Chief Labour Commissioner, explained the provisions of the new codes and how they would help businesses grow while ensuring better working conditions for workers and providing social security benefits to unorganised workers in the country.
Senior Advocate J P Cama spoke on the legal issues arising out of the four Labour Codes, while Secretary, CITU Maharashtra Vivek Monteiro highlighted the impact of the new Labour Codes from the workers' point of view.
Rajen Mehrotra, former Senior Employers' Specialist for the South Asian Region with the United Nations International Labour Organisation, also deliberated on the impact of the new Labour Codes on business and industry.
Advocate Shailesh Naidu spoke on the implications of the New Adjudication System under the Industrial Relations Code and the substantive changes.
The central government announced the implementation of the four new Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 with effect from 21st November 2025, rationalising 29 existing labour laws.
Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, in its statement, called it a "landmark move" and said it laid the foundation for a "future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat".
The ministry said India continued to operate under "fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 Central labour laws".
These restrictive frameworks, it said, struggled to keep pace with changing economic realities and evolving forms of employment, creating uncertainty and increasing compliance burden for both workers and industry.
"The implementation of the four Labour Codes addresses this long-pending need to move beyond colonial-era structures and align with modern global trends," the ministry said.
