ETV Bharat / business

TVS Family Dispute: Lakshmi Venu Seeks Partition of Family Assets; Mother Mallika Backs Her Claim

Venu Srinivasan (L) and Lakshmi Venu ( ANI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Chennai: Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, calling upon her father, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, to ensure a fair and lawful division of the family property.

In a partition notice addressed to her father, Lakshmi Venu has invoked provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, asserting her right as a daughter to an equal share in the joint family assets. She has urged Venu Srinivasan, as the head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate the partition.

According to the notice, the assets in question include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses and investments allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton. Lakshmi has maintained that the 2020 arrangement among the larger TVS family did not result in a partition of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch. She has contended that no settlement or division of the assets within her immediate family was initiated or concluded, and that management or control of the businesses cannot be equated with exclusive ownership. In her notice, Lakshmi has asserted that she is being denied her rightful share of the joint family property, alleging that beneficial interests have been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, to the exclusion of her lawful entitlements. Emphasising the legal rights of daughters, she has argued that patriarchal considerations cannot override statutory entitlements under the Hindu Succession Act. She has also maintained that unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements cannot extinguish the rights of family members in joint family property.