65-Storey Twin Trump Towers Coming To Hyderabad; Penthouse Fetches Rs 62 Crore
The Hyderabad development will be Tribeca Developers' first Trump Towers project in South India.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two 65-storey luxury residential towers branded as Trump Towers are set to come up on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, with the project featuring 450 high-end apartments and a penthouse that has already been sold for Rs 62 crore.
The project, being developed jointly by Trump Organization, Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers and Aira Realty, has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approval. The two towers will rise to a height of 240 metres and are expected to be the tallest towers in South India as well as the tallest Trump-branded towers in India.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,700-1,800 crore, excluding the cost of land. Developers expect sales from the project to generate between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,200 crore.
Tribeca Developers founder and MD Kalpesh Mehta said the company had wanted to undertake a project in Hyderabad for some time and that the plan was now becoming a reality.
The luxury development will have 16 penthouses, of which eight have already been sold, Mehta said. One of the penthouses has fetched Rs 62 crore. Prices for apartments in the project start at Rs 5 crore.
The developers said construction is expected to be completed within three years. Members of US President Donald Trump's family are expected to attend the project's upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, they added.
The Hyderabad development will be Tribeca Developers' first Trump Towers project in South India. The company has previously announced eight projects under the Trump brand in India and has completed four in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram.
Tribeca Developers is undertaking the projects under the Trump brand in partnership with the Trump Organization.
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