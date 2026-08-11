ETV Bharat / business

65-Storey Twin Trump Towers Coming To Hyderabad; Penthouse Fetches Rs 62 Crore

Hyderabad: Two 65-storey luxury residential towers branded as Trump Towers are set to come up on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet, with the project featuring 450 high-end apartments and a penthouse that has already been sold for Rs 62 crore.

The project, being developed jointly by Trump Organization, Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers and Aira Realty, has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approval. The two towers will rise to a height of 240 metres and are expected to be the tallest towers in South India as well as the tallest Trump-branded towers in India.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,700-1,800 crore, excluding the cost of land. Developers expect sales from the project to generate between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,200 crore.

Tribeca Developers founder and MD Kalpesh Mehta said the company had wanted to undertake a project in Hyderabad for some time and that the plan was now becoming a reality.