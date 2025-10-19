Trump's Tariffs Deeply Impact Telangana's Handloom, Textile, And Handicraft Exports, Triggering Job Losses
Telangana’s textile and handicraft sectors face steep order declines due to US tariffs, causing reduced production, job losses, and urgent calls for government export support
Hyderabad: The impact of Trump's tariffs on the handloom and textile industries, as well as all handicraft manufacturing centres in Telangana, has been felt deeply by employers and workers. Since the implementation of 50 per cent tariffs on products coming from India began on August 7, orders have decreased significantly within two months. This has led to a decrease in production in these sectors and a loss of employment for workers.
"The popularity of handloom products is decreasing domestically. Currently, exports are profitable. In the wake of the latest developments, the central and state governments should take special steps to increase exports. Handloom products should be given a boost," said Yelugam Bhadraiah, President of Kothawada Handloom Cooperative Society.
There are 24 large, medium, and 65 small industries in the textile sector in the state. Most are in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medchal districts, with others in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. According to Industry representatives, textile products worth Rs 150 crore are exported annually to the US from the state. Orders for exports arrive in two ways: directly from American companies and through Indian companies in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad that place orders on behalf of American companies.
These orders have decreased significantly in the past two months due to the impact of Trump's tariffs. As a result, textile companies in the state have reduced production of export-oriented garments demanded in America.
"Due to the impact of America on other countries, they have also started thinking about imports. Industrialists say they are leaning towards Bangladesh and other countries as they can get garments at lower prices than in India," said a textile industry representative.
Companies from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and others used to import raw material from Sircilla, turn it into garments, and export abroad. Now, Sircilla textile industry owners say they have also reduced orders.
Due to the lack of orders for exports, production has decreased, and workers are losing jobs. Estimatively, nearly 75,000 people work part-time or full-time in the handloom, textile, and handicraft sectors in Telangana. Of these, at least 20,000 remained without work in the past two months. Even daily wage earners in these sectors are not getting enough work.
"Many textile industries have already closed due to the impact of US tariffs. We have also started exporting textiles to companies and organisations in various states, including Telangana. At this time, the central and state governments should take steps to promote the domestic market," said Charan Reddy, owner of KRD Textiles.
Consider this: In Telangana, sarees from Pochampally, Gadwal, Siddipet, Warangal (carpets), and other textiles worth Rs 42 crore are exported annually to the US. Now those numbers will come down. Linen saree trader Srinivas said, "I have not received any orders for even ten sarees in the past two months."
Brass statues from Pembarthi, filigree art forms made of gold and silver wires in Karimnagar, Nirmal dolls made of wood, metal, and cloth, and Adilabad Dokra artworks made by tribal artists, worth Rs 52 crore, are exported annually to various countries, including the US. NRIs in the US used to import these via cargo. Orders for these have decreased over the past two months.
"Exports have been hit by Trump's decision. With this, focus should be placed on providing alternative opportunities. The Centre should support the handicraftsmen and take initiatives to ensure exports to other countries," said Rajkumar, a filigree artist from Karimnagar.
