Trump's Tariffs Deeply Impact Telangana's Handloom, Textile, And Handicraft Exports, Triggering Job Losses

Hyderabad: The impact of Trump's tariffs on the handloom and textile industries, as well as all handicraft manufacturing centres in Telangana, has been felt deeply by employers and workers. Since the implementation of 50 per cent tariffs on products coming from India began on August 7, orders have decreased significantly within two months. This has led to a decrease in production in these sectors and a loss of employment for workers.

"The popularity of handloom products is decreasing domestically. Currently, exports are profitable. In the wake of the latest developments, the central and state governments should take special steps to increase exports. Handloom products should be given a boost," said Yelugam Bhadraiah, President of Kothawada Handloom Cooperative Society.

There are 24 large, medium, and 65 small industries in the textile sector in the state. Most are in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medchal districts, with others in Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. According to Industry representatives, textile products worth Rs 150 crore are exported annually to the US from the state. Orders for exports arrive in two ways: directly from American companies and through Indian companies in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad that place orders on behalf of American companies.

A Textile centre in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

These orders have decreased significantly in the past two months due to the impact of Trump's tariffs. As a result, textile companies in the state have reduced production of export-oriented garments demanded in America.