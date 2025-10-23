ETV Bharat / business

Trump Claims India To 'Almost Stop' Buying Russian Oil By Year-End

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025 | File Photo ( ANI )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to “almost nothing” by the end of the year.

However, he said, it is a process and will take some time. Trump also said that he would try to persuade China to do the same. China and India are the two biggest buyers of Russian crude oil.

"India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop (buying Russian oil)... It's a process. You can’t just stop... By the end of the year, they'll be down to almost nothing, almost 40 per cent of the oil. India, they've been great. Spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi yesterday. They've been absolutely great,” the president told reporters at White House on Wednesday.

Trump has been claiming for the past few days that India has assured him that it will significantly reduce its oil imports from Russia. According to the US, India is helping Putin to finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Trump said during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he would discuss with him ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. “What I'll really be talking to him about is how do we end the war with Russia and Ukraine, whether it's through oil or energy or anything else. I think he’s going to be very receptive,” he said.

The president said that the relationship between China and Russia "is a little bit different". Though Beijing’s relationship with Moscow "was never good", it had changed due to the policies of the previous US administrations.