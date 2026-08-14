ETV Bharat / business

Trump Announces Tariffs Of Up To 100% On Imported Drones

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump announced on Thursday tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components to reduce US reliance on imports in an industry dominated by China.

The US president justified the decision on national security grounds, according to a White House statement that detailed a 100 percent duty rate on the import of certain unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), as they are formally known.

Those with a takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms and with so-called national security capabilities such as thermal cameras and docking stations will be tariffed at 100 percent. Smaller drones face a 25 percent tariff.

The statement said the tariffs will "encourage increased domestic production" of drones and their components and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Most of the new tariffs are to take effect September 3.

"The tariffs are really targeting industrial and commercial drones, and to a lesser degree smaller drones used by hobbyists," Clayton Swope, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told AFP.

- Dual use -

In December 2025, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- which is charged with regulating telecommunications nationally -- argued that domestic production of drones would "reduce the risk of direct UAS attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, and other UAS threats to the homeland."