ETV Bharat / business

Transport Ministry Preparing Safety Standards For E-rickshaws On Lines Of Bharat NCAP: Gadkari

New Delhi: The government is preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws along the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 'Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) JRD Tata Awards 2026', the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 1.8 lakh lives.

"We are preparing safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures," Gadkari said.

Launched in 2023, Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) is India's official, independent vehicle safety rating system that crash-tests passenger cars and assigns them a rating from 1 to 5 stars. It evaluates how well cars protect adult and child occupants during collisions.

He said job creation is a key government priority, and he aims to provide employment opportunities to 12 crore youth in the next 2-3 years. "The economic situation of farmers and people living in rural and tribal areas is very bad,"Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said.

The minister said that if he will monetise highway projects, then he will get atleast Rs 15 lakh crore. "I have no shortage of money or resources for highway projects; the reality is that we are not able to spend money," he said.