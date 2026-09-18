ETV Bharat / business

TRAI Tightens Regulations On Spam Callers, To Leverage AI Tools To Detect Unsolicited Calls

TRAI has also asked telecom service providers to share information on identified spam callers and share the information on the caller line identification (which alerts users as to which number is calling them) so that they do not jump from one service provider to the other.

Further, automated calls using pre-recorded messages will have to carry a 'pre-declaration' to the effect. Such calls without the pre-declaration will be treated as spam calls. Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have also been now mandated to use Al/Machine Learning-based tools to identify caller lines suspected to be used for spam calls.

Among the significant changes, robocallers will now have to declare upfront that the call is an automated one. Users will now be able to see before accepting a call whether it has been made by a human at the other end, or by a computer or robodialler.

The telecom regulator on Thursday amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR, 2018) to better curb Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC), protect consumers from spam and prevent misuse of telecom resources for sending UCC.

Where five or more CLIs associated with a sender are flagged within a period of 10 days, further investigation and graded action will be initiated by the access providers, including KYC re-verification, physical verification, barring of outgoing services, and disconnection of telecom resource in cases of repeated violations and misuse of telecom resources.

Pointing out that Application-to-Person (A2P) calling is being used for bulk commercial communications due to its ability to automate and scale large volumes of calls, TRAI has defined A2P calls as voice calls initiated by an application, software system or automated platform without direct human dialing, including using autodialing, robo-calls and pre-recorded/artificial voice technologies.

Any entity using A2P calls must pre-declare such use to its TSP along with the details of CLIs to be used for making such calls. A2P calls made without the required prior declaration will be treated as spam. To add to the deterrence, a termination charge of up to Rs 0.05 per minute has been introduced.

This will be charged by the terminating access provider to the originating access provider. In another pro-user change, any commercial communications based on a consumer can only be sent to a customer for a period of seven days from the inquiry.

So if a user checks with a yellow pages listing website for a product, the service provider or agents and businesses can use that user's contact information for only one week from that date. To prevent the misuse of this provision for sending spam, TRAI has mandated that proof of such an inquiry having been made has to be maintained by the sender of the messages.

TRAI has also cracked the whip on telecom service providers and said it will be setting out a list of mandatory conditions and clauses which will have to be part of a contract a telecom service provider enters into with a telemarketer.

The regulator has already started shifting calls from entities such as banks, insurance companies, etc onto numbers beginning with 1-600, 1-400 etc so that users can clearly identify legitimate calls. However, such numbers can no longer be marked as spam or junk on the phone applications used by a telecom customer.