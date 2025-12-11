ETV Bharat / business

TRAI Recommends Administrative Allocation Of Lower 6 Ghz, E, V Bands

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday recommended administrative allocation of radiowaves in eight spectrum bands, including the contested lower 6 Ghz, E and V bands.

Reliance Jio had demanded allocation of these spectrum bands on the basis of auction, Bharti Airtel wanted it on a complimentary basis while internet players, mainly wifi and satcom companies, wanted allocation on an administrative basis.

In its recommendation on assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz bands, E-Band, and V-Band, the regulator has suggested that these frequencies be used for backend connectivity, which means a telecom operator can use them for connecting mobile towers with each and other but not provide direct connection on mobile phones.