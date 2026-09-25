ETV Bharat / business

Now, Consumers Can Check A Property's Rating For Mobile Connectivity Before Buying Or Renting

Now, you can use TRAI's mobile app to check mobile and internet connectivity inside a building. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Real estate property and lease rental values are likely to be disrupted by an unlikely player -- India's telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

TRAI today launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform, an integrated digital platform which will allow members of the public to check how a particular property has been rated for digital connectivity inside the building. The platform includes a mobile app to test mobile connectivity inside a property.

TRAI itself will not be rating properties for connectivity. It has defined standards and benchmarks for connectivity. The actual connectivity status will be done by authorised Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies, which will test and certify buildings as per TRAI norms.

The platform provides a public interface for consumers to view the properties rated for digital connectivity. It brings Property Managers (PMs) registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) and consumer onto a common digital interface, a TRAI statement said.

Property Managers can register their properties in the category of Public, Government, Commercial, Private etc., submit rating applications, upload the prescribed information and documents, select a registered DCRA, and track the status of their application through the platform. The platform supports the prescribed assessment workflow for both constructed and under-construction properties.

Registered DCRAs can access assigned applications, undertake assessments, record observations and test results, manage supporting documentation, and complete the rating process in accordance with the prescribed framework.