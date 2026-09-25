Now, Consumers Can Check A Property's Rating For Mobile Connectivity Before Buying Or Renting
With mobile connectivity and communication infrastructure a vital requirement, TRAI's digital connectivity rating platform helps consumers pick better-rated infrastructure
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Real estate property and lease rental values are likely to be disrupted by an unlikely player -- India's telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
TRAI today launched the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform, an integrated digital platform which will allow members of the public to check how a particular property has been rated for digital connectivity inside the building. The platform includes a mobile app to test mobile connectivity inside a property.
TRAI itself will not be rating properties for connectivity. It has defined standards and benchmarks for connectivity. The actual connectivity status will be done by authorised Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies, which will test and certify buildings as per TRAI norms.
The platform provides a public interface for consumers to view the properties rated for digital connectivity. It brings Property Managers (PMs) registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) and consumer onto a common digital interface, a TRAI statement said.
Property Managers can register their properties in the category of Public, Government, Commercial, Private etc., submit rating applications, upload the prescribed information and documents, select a registered DCRA, and track the status of their application through the platform. The platform supports the prescribed assessment workflow for both constructed and under-construction properties.
Registered DCRAs can access assigned applications, undertake assessments, record observations and test results, manage supporting documentation, and complete the rating process in accordance with the prescribed framework.
Importantly, consumers and other stakeholders will be able to search rated properties, view published ratings, verify the corresponding certificates, and compare the properties of interest.
"This will make digital connectivity a visible and verifiable attribute of a rated property and empowers consumers with connectivity information. Based on this information consumer can make an informed choice while selecting the desired property prior to making the final purchase or lease decision," TRAI said.
Field assessments will be facilitated through a dedicated DCRA mobile app. The app will enable authorised DCRA to undertake in-building digital connectivity measurements in accordance with the prescribed testing methodology. Property information received through the web portal and the assessment data captured through the mobile application will be synchronised in the platform.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, said, the platform will help consumers "make more informed choices about homes and offices with strong and reliable connectivity, supporting smoother calls, downloads and access to online services. It will also enable consumers to recognise the value of digital connectivity infrastructure built into a property, while encouraging Property Managers to plan such infrastructure at the appropriate stage of property development.”
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