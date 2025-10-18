Trade Talks On In Cordial Atmosphere With US; Farmer, MSME Interest Will Be Protected: Goyal
Goyal's remarks are important as the US is seeking concessions in India's agriculture sector.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said talks between India and the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing in a cordial atmosphere and New Delhi will protect the interests of farmers, fishermen and MSME sectors.
"Bharat ke kisano ka, machhuvaaron ka, Bharat ke MSME sector ka, jub tak desh hiton ko puri tarah se hum sambhalen nai, tab tak koi agreement kiya nai jata (No agreement can be made until we take care of the interests of India's farmers, fishermen and MSME sector)," he told reporters here.
He was replying to a question about the progress of talks between the two countries on the proposed pact and by when it will be concluded. "Talks are going on in a cordial atmosphere," he said.
The remarks are important as the US is seeking concessions in India's agriculture sector. The Indian official team, headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, was in Washington this week to hold trade talks with its US counterparts.
In February this year, leaders of India and the US directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). They have fixed a deadline to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. Last month, Goyal led an official delegation to New York for trade talks.
These deliberations are important as the relations between the two countries have been reeling under severe stress after the Trump administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. It includes a 25 per cent additional import duty for buying Russian crude oil. India has described these duties as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".
However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have raised hopes of a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal.
After a brief gap, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held talks with Indian officials in New Delhi on September 16. In that meeting, both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement. The proposed pact aims to more than double the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion.
The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports). It accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.
India's merchandise exports to the US declined by 11.93 per cent to USD 5.46 billion in September due to the high tariffs imposed by Washington, while imports increased by 11.78 per cent to USD 3.98 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.
'India To Register Positive Growth In Exports This Fiscal'
Meanwhile, Goyal also expressed confidence that despite global uncertainties due to the US tariffs, India's exports will register a positive growth in 2025-26.
He said that during the first six months (April-September) of this fiscal, the country's goods and services exports have recorded growth.
It grew by about 5 per cent to USD 413.3 billion during April-September 2025-26. India's merchandise shipments too rose by 3 per cent to USD 220.12 billion during the period.
"There is resilience, there is confidence, there is a demand for our goods and services across the world and India will continue on this growth trajectory, and we are confident we will end 2025-26 with a positive growth in India's exports," he told reporters.
Imposition of tariffs by the US has disrupted the global supply chains. It has also impacted India's exports to the US, which fell by about 12 per cent in September.
Talking about benefits of the recent cut in GST rates, he said the outward FPI in September came down to less than USD 900 million from around USD 4 billion in August.
"As soon as the GST announcement came in, investors quickly realised that this is a bonanza. Demand will go up massively," Goyal said.
When asked if some e-commerce firms have not passed on the benefits of GST cut to consumers, the minister said that normally all companies have passed on the benefits and above that they have announced cash bonuses and discounts also.
"But if any site or platform has not passed on the benefits ...consumer affairs (department) can take action ...all industry and businesses have assured me that full benefit will be passed on to consumers," he added.
