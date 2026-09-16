ETV Bharat / business

Trade Data: Farm And Labour Intensive Exports Fall, Imports From China Jump 27%

The report highlighted that India’s dependence on Chinese imports is also increasing. It analysed that imports from China rose 27 per cent to $65.5 billion. If this pace continues, they could exceed $157 billion in FY2027, taking India’s bilateral deficit to about $134 billion. These projections could change with prices and trade flows during the rest of the year, but they show the need for a focused strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing and increase exports to China.

Trade data for April to August 2026 released by the Department of Commerce on September 15 reveal key trends. A report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) says that widening India’s dependence on Chinese goods and adding to the trade imbalance. Report suggest that India’s merchandise exports rose 17.9 per cent, from $183.2 billion to $215.9 billion. But much of the increase appears to reflect higher commodity prices and growth in import dependent products, rather than a broad rise in export volumes or domestic value addition. Petroleum product exports increased by $10 billion, while imports of crude oil and petroleum rose by $17.6 billion. Electronics exports grew by $7.6 billion, but electronics imports jumped by $20.2 billion. Engineering exports also benefited partly from higher prices of metals, ores and minerals. It stressed that exports fell across several agricultural and labour intensive industries that support millions of farmers, workers and small businesses. Tea exports declined by 15.5 per cent, tobacco by 7.8 per cent, spices by 7.4 per cent and fruits and vegetables by 10.3 per cent. Among labour intensive goods, ready made garments fell by 9.1 per cent, leather products by 4.3 per cent, and ceramics and glassware by 21.6 per cent. While marine products, up 14.3 per cent were the main exceptions.

New Delhi: India’s trade numbers are showing pressure on two fronts with exports from several farm and labour intensive sectors losing momentum even as imports from China rise sharply.

File photo of Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Wang Wentao during a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi (IANS)

Besides this imports from Russia surged 56.7 per cent to $41.1 billion in the first five months of FY2027. At this pace, they could approach $100 billion for the full year, leaving India with a bilateral deficit of about $94 billion. Discounted Russian oil may save India foreign exchange, but India also needs a plan to expand exports to Russia.Rupee’s depreciation makes trade growth look much stronger in domestic-currency terms. Exports rose 17.9 per cent in dollars but 30.3 percent in rupees, while imports increased 18.2 per cent in dollars and 30.6 per cent in rupees. A weaker currency can make Indian goods more competitive abroad, but the benefit is limited because leading exports such as petroleum products and electronics rely heavily on imported inputs. Depreciation makes these inputs more expensive, reducing exporters’ gains while raising India’s overall import bill.

Talking about the findings, GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said that data show that strong headline export growth masks deeper weaknesses. High dependence on imported inputs, falling shipments from job rich sectors, widening deficits with China and Russia and rising costs from a weaker rupee. India needs to focus on expanding domestic value addition, restoring competitiveness in labour intensive industries, and pursuing targeted export strategies for its largest sources of imports.



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File photo of PM Narendra Modi with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi (IANS)

ETV Bharat discussed the issue further with President India SME Forum, Vinod Kumar. He said that headline export growth is welcome, but higher dollar earnings alone do not tell us whether Indian producers are actually selling more or creating greater value at home. The decline in garments, leather, ceramics and several agricultural products is particularly concerning because these sectors are closely tied to millions of workers, farmers and MSMEs, he added.



Kumar also stressed that growth in petroleum and electronics is important but it cannot substitute for broad based competitiveness across employment intensive industries. At the same time, rising imports in an export sector should not, by themselves, be taken as evidence of higher imported content in exports. What matters is clearer evidence on export volumes, domestic value addition and the extent to which Indian enterprises are moving up global value chains.



According to him, the policy focus now needs to be on affordable export credit, timely refunds, competitive inputs, testing and certification support, and access to new buyers for smaller exporters. Ultimately, export success should be measured not only by the dollars earned, but by whether more Indian enterprises are becoming competitive, creating value at home and sustaining employment.

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