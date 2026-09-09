ETV Bharat / business

Tougher New Seeds Law In Offing, Government To Consult Farmers Nationwide

New Delhi: The Government of India is preparing to introduce a tougher new Seed Act aimed at curbing the menace of fake and substandard seeds. According to a statement from the Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to hold consultations with senior leaders of major farmer organisations from across the country on Thursday, September 10 in New Delhi.

The consultation is preparatory to finalising the draft legislation, which is expected to be finalised by the winter session of Parliament. The government intends to build a more robust and effective regulatory framework to curb the activities of seed mafia and protect farmers from fraudulent and poor-quality seeds, a statement from the Ministry said.

Farmer bodies have been pressing for a tougher seed law to replace the outdated Seeds Act of 1966, which suffers from weak enforcement and negligible penalties. Currently, the 1966 Act imposes paltry fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The new legislation proposes penalties up to Rs 30 lakh and up to three years of imprisonment for selling substandard seeds.

The current practice of self-certification by seed companies is also proposed to be done away with. There is also a plan to introduce digital traceability, with the introduction of the Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal and QR-coded seed packets to prevent unverified seeds from entering the market.