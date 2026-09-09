Tougher New Seeds Law In Offing, Government To Consult Farmers Nationwide
Updated law bids to tackle menace of fake and substandard seeds
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Government of India is preparing to introduce a tougher new Seed Act aimed at curbing the menace of fake and substandard seeds. According to a statement from the Ministry for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to hold consultations with senior leaders of major farmer organisations from across the country on Thursday, September 10 in New Delhi.
The consultation is preparatory to finalising the draft legislation, which is expected to be finalised by the winter session of Parliament. The government intends to build a more robust and effective regulatory framework to curb the activities of seed mafia and protect farmers from fraudulent and poor-quality seeds, a statement from the Ministry said.
Farmer bodies have been pressing for a tougher seed law to replace the outdated Seeds Act of 1966, which suffers from weak enforcement and negligible penalties. Currently, the 1966 Act imposes paltry fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The new legislation proposes penalties up to Rs 30 lakh and up to three years of imprisonment for selling substandard seeds.
The current practice of self-certification by seed companies is also proposed to be done away with. There is also a plan to introduce digital traceability, with the introduction of the Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal and QR-coded seed packets to prevent unverified seeds from entering the market.
The consultation on September 10 will bring farmer representatives together from across the country. Senior leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC), Kisan Mahapanchayat, Bharatiya Krishak Samaj, Gaon Kisan Unnayan and the Society for Independent Farmers Association (SIFA) will participate in the meeting.
Ground-level farmer representatives from several states will also put forward their views before the Union Agriculture Minister. These include representatives of the Karnataka Raitha Sangha, Telangana Raitha Sangha, Maharashtra’s Shetkari Organisation, Gujarat’s Khedut Samaj, the National Kisan Progressive Association from Rajasthan and Bihar, Tamil Nadu’s Vivasayigal Sangam, Jharkhand’s Pragatisheel Krishi Manch, and a farmers’ organisation from Kottayam in Kerala, among others.
Unlicensed and fake seeds make up approximately 25 percent of the Indian market, according to industry estimates. Often, genuine seeds are mixed with cheaper ones or fakes, leading to substantial output drops and greater vulnerability to disease and pests. A shortage of affordable certified seeds and sudden demand during peak sowing seasons often force desperate farmers to rely on unregulated, temporary rural sellers.
The problem is compounded by the fact that many so called seed companies do not have any research or development of their own. Even seeds from registered seed companies are often found to be substandard.
Also read