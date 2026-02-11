ETV Bharat / business

TotalEnergies Says Has Sold 1.7 Pc Stake In Adani Green

New Delhi: French energy giant TotalEnergies on Wednesday said it has sold 1.7 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd during the fourth quarter of 2025 calendar year. In its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings statement, TotalEnergies said it raised USD 2.08 billion in October-December 2025 from divestments.

The divestments included "the non-operated interest in the Bonga field in Nigeria, the partial sale of an interest in Block SK408 in Malaysia, the sale of 50 per cent stakes in renewable portfolios in the United States and Greece, and the sale of a 1.7 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy," the firm said. TotalEnergies, however, did not give details of the stake sold.

TotalEnergies had in January 2021 acquired a minority interest in the listed company Adani Green Energy Ltd. As part of its strategy to enhance its development in renewables in India through direct access to a portfolio of assets, TotalEnergies had also acquired 50 per cent stake in 3 joint venture operating renewable assets (AGEL23 in 2020, AREL9 in 2023, AREL64 in 2024).

TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean, the subsidiary of global energy company TotalEnergies, sold 1.7 per cent equity stake in Adani Green Energy to 17 investors via block deals on December 10, according to block deal data of stock exchanges. As per the block deals data, TotalEnergies Renewables sold 2.86 crore equity shares of the Adani group company for Rs 2,778.09 crore. The transaction price was Rs 970 per share.